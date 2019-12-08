Every so often I get on my horse and ride through the press sounding the alarm of the importance of personal responsibility. We humans have, through technology and mechanization placed ourselves in a category I believe is unique to our species; we leave a trail of more than depleted food sources and excrement in our wake. Think about it; plants and trees spill fallen leaves that decompose and in turn provide their needed nutrients. They also exchange oxygen for CO2, some retrieve minerals from below the topsoil and deposit them within reach of more shallow rooted plants. Other mammals, amphibians, reptiles and birds leave evidence of their dining with half-eaten foliage and ravished brambles or carcasses along with droppings that reflect their recent diet. Within a calendar year, most if not all traces of a species having traversed through an area is gone.
Man, on the other hand deposits paper, plastic, Styrofoam, receivers, transceivers, metal – all sorts of debris that, except for our “advancements” are not naturally occurring on Earth. This leaves us with a unique responsibility of cleaning up after ourselves, for a natural solution for seasonal decomposition of our technology does not exist.
Unfortunately, our society wears blinders to the things they prefer not address – the messes we make being one of those things. How often I drive the Stillwater streets and watch “professional” lawn care companies and homeowners blow lawn clippings, leaves or other debris off the curb and into the street; they turn their backs and breathe a sigh of a job well done. Wrong! Off the curb and into the street or worse yet out the car window and onto the roadside is not “keeping your car clean”, it is a blind eye turned to our personal responsibility of what we leave in our wake.
We’ve all driven past the garbage on a rural roadside…”out of sight, no longer my problem” piles that burden the county and or city with clean up, potentially clogging storm water drainage or leaching hazardous waste into the groundwater. I’m no spring chicken but I was taught if I make a mess, I clean the mess.
Yesterday, walking my pooches, (yes, with a poop bag for clean-up), I saw at a distance some children in a drainage area and on 26th Street non-existent shoulder. As I approached, I asked them what they were doing, but it was obvious, piles of plastic, liquor bottles and other litter was neatly piled. The oldest pointed out that much of the litter was in water and clogging the drainage from behind a chain-link fence. On the street’s edge, the asphalt’s weakness left a 2’ hole I cautioned the children be wary of and suggested they not enter the standing water (I feared possible chemical or bacterial contamination).
They held up homemade signs to educate drivers slowly passing. Through the eyes of a child, “Don’t make animals pick up your trash” and “Trash is worse than coal; Don’t give the gift of garbage.” In my opinion, learning values like these will have the trickle-down effect of personal responsibility and compassion that at times seems lacking in our materially blessed society.
Today I received a gift of hope thanks to the Reetz children: Sophia, James, Sabrina and Luke (who has the shortest name) and to their mother Michelle. YOU KIDS ROCK!!!! May your selfless gift of service be greatly rewarded this season.
