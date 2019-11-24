“It was inevitable, I suppose, that in the garden I should begin, at long last, to ask myself what lay behind all this beauty. When guests were gone and I had the flowers to myself, I was so happy that I wondered why; at the same time I was haunted by a sense of emptiness. It was as though I wanted to thank somebody, but had nobody to thank; which is another way of saying that I felt the need for worship. That is, perhaps, the kindliest way in which a man may come to his God. There is an interminable literature on the origins of the religious impulse, but to me it is simpler than that. It is summed up in the image of a man at sundown, watching the crimson flowering of the sky and saying – to somebody – “Thank you.”
This quote is from Beverley Nichols, a British socialite born in 1898. His first book was printed in 1920, and though active in theatre, radio and music, he may be best known for his book Down the Garden Path. Published in 1932 it has become a gardening classic. It was just the first of his many books on gardens and their restoration. (Timber Press continues to reprint his works.)
What strikes me with this quote though is the attitude of gratitude that he found within the garden. All work aside, all chores and tasks, who cannot spend time in a garden and feel humility and gratefulness?
With colorful foliage fading and fallen, notice the structure of a disrobed tree. Mature specimens are robust and powerful, saplings lithe and supple. Both withstand wind and adversity, waiting for spring to re-clothe their branches. Is this not reason to be thankful?
“He that enjoys aught without thanksgiving is as though he robbed God.” St. Chrysostom, (John of Antioch), was a slight man, standing only five-foot. He was a “golden-mouthed” orator of the 4th and 5th centuries. He stood tall in his defiance of state authority and its excesses, “sweeping the steps from the top down.” Respected by the common man, he lived a life of high principles, forsaking at times even his personal welfare.
This year as America celebrates Thanksgiving, focus on others with a thankful spirit. It is easy to find fault with the Pilgrims, with the turkey industry, with this, that and the other. But none of us come without imperfections; if you don’t believe me, just look at your garden.
There amidst the imperfections you will find a work in progress. Some things are excellent, others mediocre; but I am sure if you look you will find reason to say “to somebody – Thank you.”
LeeAnn Barton has worked with nurseries for more than 20 years. She digs in the dirt in Stillwater. Direct any questions to her, especially about tree selections, by emailing leeannbarton@sbcglobal.net.
