“Autumn Reverie” by Mae Bond Bertagnolli
Farewell, my lovely garden, your service nears its end; and I, who shared your struggles, will lose a valued friend.
I cannot hold your fragrance that gives me such delight; your evanescent beauty will soon fade from my sight.
And yet, my lovely garden, your spirit still will cling, a secret haunting vision, a harbinger of spring.
In winter’s quiet moments, with all your beauty shorn, I’ll see in you the promise of Resurrection morn.
These first winter days I find it hard to focus on the promise of spring’s revival of green, fragrances and color. This past week I looked out over the meadow one day and relished in yellow, green, orange, purple and red; the next day few leaves are left on the trees, winter’s wicked wind. What seemed a glorious autumn skipped to Bermuda brown, dry and lifeless.
This spring and summer’s garden—the first in a new, old house—makes a first milestone, a marking of time, as all gardens do in my memories and by lessons I’ve learned. From my first garden failures to my first zucchini harvested; the wonder of watching tiny fruit grow and mature, a bud form and open; I remember (as many of you may) my gardens by the plants, the successes, the failures and the harvest, not by the calendar year. (Exceptions come with record breaking years of heat, drought or cold; these dates I often recall.)
Raking leaves this week reminded me how busy I was last year indoors that little outdoor cleanup took place. With a new fence in place, I’ll remember this year as the summer tomatoes flanked the entry way, reaching to the rafters before they bent in half under their own weight. And a lesson to sometimes heed the weatherman’s forecast instead of taking all my cues from the plants; in not doing so, I gathered the green tomatoes one day too late to successfully ripen on the counter. Lessons learned the hard way.
Hope renews itself in my heart sometime later when the shocking cold of winter is not so new. The adage, “to plant a garden is to have faith in tomorrow” is an accurate idiom for me, for I plant and plant; the winter garden shivering cold. Although my mind cannot grasp the hope of spring this cold November day, my actions to plant are an instinctual reflex, acknowledging that this too shall pass.
LeeAnn Barton has worked with nurseries for more than 20 years. She digs in the dirt in Stillwater. Direct any questions to her, especially about tree selections, by emailing leeannbarton@sbcglobal.net.
