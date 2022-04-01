The Stillwater News Press received multiple honors in the annual Best of CNHI Contest, including a first-place award across multiple divisions in digital storytelling for the “In the Newsroom” podcast.
CNHI LLC operates dozens of newspapers across several states, including 14 in Oklahoma.
“In the Newsroom” is a production in partnership with Studio Stillwater, owned and operated by Michelle Charles and Chris Peters. “In the Newsroom” is a weekly rundown of news, issues and an inside look at reporting with News Press Editor Beau Simmons, Peters, Charles and reporter Ashlynd Huffman.
Judges called the program, “nice podcast material” with “enjoyable in-depth audio reports and interviews.” Other finalists were the Crossville Chronicle and McAlester News-Press.
News Press Sports Editor Jason Elmquist was a finalist for Sports Columnist of the Year. Elmquist has previously been a finalist for Photographer of the Year.
The News Press was again a finalist for the Division II Public Service Award – the award the News Press won in 2021 with its 2020 coverage of sexual assault prosecution. The News Press’ entry for the 2021 contest period was for coverage of the Afghanistan resettlement.
Newspaper of the Year was awarded to Traverse City Record-Eagle, The Newburyport Daily News and Tahlequah Daily Press.
Magazine of the Year honors went to Allegany Magazine in Cumberland, Maryland the Southern Indiana Business Magazine in Jefferson, Indiana and the Moultrie (Georgia) Scene.
