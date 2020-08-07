It’s one of those “earworm” songs that gets stuck in your head when you hear it. And we’ve all heard it. But it’s been a long time since Redbone’s biggest hit, “Come and Get Your Love” was released in 1974. And 46 years later, it’s just now getting an official music video.
The oldies station staple found a new generation of fans in 2014 when Peter Quill, AKA Star Lord, placed his headphones over his ears, hit the play button on his Walkman and began grooving his way through the hazards of an outer space ruin to the sounds of brothers Pat and Lolly Vegas and their bandmates.
The opening credits of the film “Guardians of the Galaxy” gave a classic song new life.
Redbone was the first Native American band to have a Top 5 hit on the Hot 100. It would sell more than 1 million copies and earned the members of Redbone a gold record.
Now Legacy Recordings has released an animated short film set to the song.
The company says the video for “Come and Get Your Love” is just the beginning of a project to bring its classic catalog to life.
“Legacy has unprecedented access to works by the most significant musical artists of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries, many of which have never had correlated visual content,” the company said on Wednesday in a media release. “Over the next weeks, months and years, Legacy’s curatorial staff will comb the archives for appropriate musical content for new visual components. The label will be revisiting major hits and much-loved songs from the pre-video era and commissioning contemporary artists to create engaging new visual content.”
For this video, producer and director Juan E. Bedolla worked with two Oklahoma artists who helped him create a technicolor world rich in Native American imagery, inspired by the heritage Redbone’s members so proudly put on display.
The video was done while everyone was under lockdown at home due to COVID-19, which forced a pivot to animation that Oklahoma City-based artist Brent Learned is ultimately very happy with.
Learned created the story board and then produced paintings that Bedolla manipulated through the animated world they created.
“I wanted it to be like ‘Willy Wonka’ meets ‘Yellow Submarine,’” Learned, said of the aesthetic.
As a member of the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribes, Learned based many of the images on his tribe’s culture but placed the main character, who goes on an adventure to find his true love, in a wild landscape that incorporates references to the past and the present. His main character is based on Little Bird, a Southern Arapaho man whose 1898 photographic portrait hangs in the Getty Museum.
Learned hopes people will watch the video multiple times to catch the details he included, some of them tiny, like a newspaper that has an article about President Andrew Jackson signing the Indian Removal Act. There are also references to Black Lives Matter, the No-DAPL protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline and the movement to draw attention to missing and murdered indigenous women.
“People can learn something they might not have known about,” he said.
Learned is proud of his heritage and his family, including his mother Juanita Learned, the first woman to serve as Chair of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Business Committee.
He wanted the story to end with the main character and his love leafing through an album and looking back at how they met, but found yet another way to inject part of his tribe’s culture.
Learned comes from a family of artists that includes his cousin George Curtis Levi and Harvey Pratt, an artist noted for both his Native American and forensic work who designed the National Native American Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
Levi is an accomplished painter who has chosen to focus on pictorial or ledger art, a traditional Cheyenne style. So Learned called on his cousin to create that album.
The concept made sense to Levi because the Southern Cheyenne tribe was nomadic and had an oral tradition but no written language, aside from the pictorial art they used to mark rocks, hides and other surfaces.
“That’s just how they documented their lives,” Levi said.
So his ledger art images make up the album that documents the characters’ journey and relationship.
He says he was proud to be part of the project and he hopes it will make other Native American people feel proud.
“They, (Redbone) were proud to be Native American and wanted to use their music to educate people,” Levi said. “And that’s something Brent, Juan and I wanted to do. We’re the original Americans and we’re the most ignored. We’ve always been swept under the rug.
“Now when they see the video, people can say, ‘They’re not backwards, they’re not Stone Age people. They’re like us.’
“...We want to empower our people.”
