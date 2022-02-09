Stillwater Officer Charles Rivas made a decision on Jan. 26, a decision he believes could have saved a life. Rivas was the officer injured during the pursuit through town with Carlos Javier Lopez, who police alleged left a known drug house, prompting a traffic stop that became a pursuit.
“I remember hearing – I don’t know which officer it was – but they called out a pursuit, and I was on lunch break, so I was at the PD,” he said. “I heard they were going south on Western, and then they turned on 12th going eastbound. I finished my lunch and shot south to 12th and then turned back west, and I met up with the pursuit at 12th and Duck.”
Rivas continued and said, “that’s when I followed, turned around, and got behind four police units. And then I just trailed the pursuit until he turned northbound on lowery from 12th. And when they turned northbound on Lowery, I went down to Chester in case he turned back on that side street.”
Rivas said during pursuits, officers are constantly in communication with each other and dispatch. Once it was determined a Tactical Vehicle Intervention needed to be done to stop the pursuit, Rivas – being the closer marked unit next to unmarked units – called over the radio that he was taking the lead.
Initiating the TVI
Rivas said he attempted to get into position several times on Jardot, which was less populated, and the speeds were low, so he knew nothing damaging would happen.
“It's a more wide lane, so it would have been more effective and safer in that area, but he swerved from the far-out lane to the other far-out lane. It was just like a NASCAR race, so I could never get into a position to do a TVI. Then he turned back westbound on Sixth, and the traffic still wasn’t too bad, so I was still trying to get around into position,” he said. “But he was doing the same thing. Going from outside lane to outside lane, just keeping me from getting into position.”
At this point, Detective Josh Carson told Rivas traffic was getting heavier and to stop the TVI attempts.
“So then I pulled back a little bit, and that’s when he turned north on Sixth, and I knew if he had continued north on Perkins, that there was construction … I knew if we got to that area, it would be really congested, and something serious could happen to a citizen or an officer,” Rivas said. “So there were cars there at Sixth and Perkins. I attempted a TVI as soon as we turned northbound … he lost control (and) regained control, and I did that initial contact on the passenger side of the suspect vehicle.”
The next attempt on the TVI was made on the truck's driver's side, which Rivas said was also successful.
“I TVI’d him successfully that time and turned his vehicle southbound, and that excited me because now we can push him out southbound out of the congested traffic,” he said. “As soon as we shot him around southbound, I was behind the suspect vehicle.”
Rivas said Sgt. Greg Savory and Detective Adam Elliott boxed in Lopez with their vehicles, which they had hoped for.
“So we had him boxed in, and I was like ‘good we didn’t crash into civilians it’s going to be stopped,’ but then he ran through those two police vehicles. So I stayed right on him, and he crashed through three or four vehicles that were southbound on Perkins in the turning lane,” Rivas said. “I stayed right behind him, and then he turned westbound on Sixth.”
He said the direction Lopez was driving was headed close to a school, and he didn’t want Lopez to get close to that area, so he crashed into Lopez.
“I made the decision to crash into the back of him so that – I knew he wasn’t going to stop unless somebody was killed – So I just floored my vehicle as fast as I could get it and crashed into the back of him.”
Getting injured
Rivas crashed his unit while trying to end the pursuit and got injured, he said. Besides being knocked out from the airbag, he also had injuries to his lower back, right elbow, and left knee. He hasn’t been cleared to return to duty. He had an MRI Monday on his left knee to make sure nothing is torn in there, and if it’s not, he could return to full duty.
“It wasn’t the TVI … the injury was sustained by my decision to end it by crashing into him.”
Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts said pursuits can be very dangerous for everyone involved and uninvolved.
"Each pursuit is thoroughly reviewed to determine if other actions could have been taken to end the pursuit earlier and safer," he said. "During pursuits, we must determine the best course of action to eliminate further potential danger to our citizens and officers."
Watts also said they must prevent damage to police vehicles and vehicles driven by citizens if possible.
Even though the airbag had knocked out Rivas, he said he gained consciousness, and instinct kicked in. He got out of his patrol car and chased Lopez.
“I just saw him running, and I guess instinct kicked in. I saw him running, and I didn’t want him to get away after everything that was done,” he said.
Rivas said during the crash out and chasing Lopez, he didn’t feel any pain.
“We got him, we had our weapons drawn, we had him at gunpoint. I had him at gunpoint because he fell down by the fence, and I was on the other side of the fence,” he said.
When the officers put Lopez in handcuffs, he said he re-holstered his gun and “just collapsed.”
"I am grateful Officer Rivas did not have more serious injuries and we look forward to him returning soon," Watts said.
Rivas has been in a few pursuits throughout his career in law enforcement, and he said it’s always a priority to make sure the community is safe.
“My main thing is I want people to know I’m not an idiot. I did this specifically because I truly feared if he continued, then somebody would have been killed,” Rivas said. “Because he did not care. Anybody could see … just plowing his way through.”
Rivas said he was hopeful Lopez would just continue southbound where the traffic was light, and the likelihood of someone being injured was slim. He said once he saw Lopez go westbound, he knew he had to make a split decision.
“So that’s when – you can hear my engine rev in one of the videos I watched – it was solely to end it before someone was killed.”
