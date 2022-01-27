Although several officers were injured in Wednesday’s police pursuit through eastern Stillwater only one was transported to Stillwater Medical.
Stillwater Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said the officer – whose name won’t be released – was sent home Thursday.
Bruce said the officer had some “scrapes and bruises” but was expected to be OK.
The pursuit stemmed from a traffic stop by the SPD Special Projects Unit, which typically deals with drug crimes. Bruce said the driver, Carlos Javier Lopez, was seen leaving a known drug house, which was the reason for the traffic stop.
After detectives made brief contact, Lopez sped away, leading several officers on a pursuit through town and hitting 11 vehicles in total. Minor injuries were reported, but medical treatment was refused by the others hit in the pursuit.
Bruce said he expects several charges to be filed, but due to the large case and follow-ups needed, the case hasn’t been submitted to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office.
PCSO makes arrest after high-speed pursuit
The pursuit through Stillwater wasn’t the only pursuit in Payne County.
According to its radio logs, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit Wednesday evening.
The pursuit started at 92nd Street and Western Road, and someone was arrested.
Scanner traffic indicated the driver led deputies on a felony pursuit for “passing in a no-passing” zone.
