Maggie Walter, the 2019 Franklin Fellow, recently observed a variety of treatments available at the Dorothy Blackwell Wound Care Clinic at Stillwater Medical. Maggie, shown here with Shelby Wright, MSN, APRN, in the hyperbaric treatment area. Maggie had reservations about observing some procedures but was open-minded. In the end, her time with staff and patients in the clinic was the highlight of her week.