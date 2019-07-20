Maggie Walter is the 23rd student to be awarded the Franklin Fellowship through the Stillwater Medical Foundation. Miss Walter, the daughter of Angela and Robert Walter, is an incoming senior at Stillwater High School. Her fellowship was created in 1997 by Glenna Franklin Cramer, and her son, Dr. Glen Henry, to honor the late Bill Franklin. Glen had been awarded the 1987 Rippy Fellowship and they wanted to help more students have a similar experience.
Recently, Maggie spent the day shadowing staff at the Dorothy Blackwell Wound Care Clinic at Stillwater Medical. The clinic was created to help patients suffering from wounds that won’t heal on their own. Treatments available include hyperbaric medicine, advanced wound dressings, surgery, and compression therapy.
“Going into this program, I wasn’t sure how well I would handle the invasive side of medicine, as I have never been much of a fan of it outside of the medical field,” Maggie shared. “I was apprehensive about shadowing at the wound care clinic but, to my surprise, my time there was pleasant and informative.”
Maggie was hoping to see their hyperbaric chamber in use. She explained “In a hyperbaric chamber, the patients breathe pure oxygen while the chamber increases the air pressure to three times the normal level. This allows for an increase in blood oxygen levels, which can be a huge help in the healing process.”
Maggie observed several treatments used in wound care: skin grafting, negative pressure wound therapy, and advanced dressings.
“I saw wounds caused by poor circulation, diabetes, ongoing cancer treatment, and drug abuse. There was also a patient with a chronic wound that seemed to have no underlying reason; the staff told me that sometimes, wounds just don’t heal,” she explained.
“The wounds themselves were interesting, but I was more curious about the stories behind them,” Maggie continued. “There were patients who had wounds that wouldn’t heal as a result of their cancer treatments. I was also able to watch a skin grafting procedure. It was a lot simpler than I expected.”
By the end of the day, Maggie had not only learned about wound care, but she had discovered that her fears about being able to observe this specialized care were overblown.
“I wasn’t sure about it going in,” she stated, “but wound care ended up to be the highlight of my week!”
