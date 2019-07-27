Paeton Watkins, recipient of the 36th Rippy Fellowship, completed her six-week program on Friday. During a recent visit, she shared an overview of her experience and how it’s affected her thoughts about the future.
“I’ve known my almost my entire life that I wanted to be a physician. After I gave up the dream of being the first dual President of the United States-Astronaut,” Paeton said.
She shared that, in the past, her heart was set on being an ear, nose, and throat doctor. She explained that specialty would allow her to do surgeries, see patients in the clinic, and work with a multitude of age groups. All of this seemed like the perfect combination. She had even picked out a college and residency program by the time she turned 13.
Things changed, however, once her summer internship began.
“Being the Rippy Fellow has taught me a so much. I’ve enjoyed every moment of these behind-the-scenes experiences that probably wouldn’t have been available to me until medical school. But, most of all, it’s confused me,” Paeton said. “It’s exposed me to so many aspects of the medical field. Before now I hadn’t given other specialties a second thought, simply because I had already made up my mind.”
Paeton talked about her time shadowing with Dr. Don Crawley, an ear nose and throat specialist, and how she loved it, just as she suspected she would. Then she saw a baby being born.
“I was extremely nervous going in, all I could think about were people in movies who fainted in the delivery room,” she said. “But, there I was, watching this birth, and the next thing you know, tears are falling on my surgical mask. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Wow, this is something I could do for the rest of my life.’”
Watkins noted this wasn’t the only time that thought crossed her mind.
“I had a similar experience at Stillwater Neurology with Dr. Wedlake, and, of course, with Dr. Crawley, in the hospital pharmacy and while observing Dr. Wuller in surgery, at the Cancer Center with Dr. Ogundipe and in cardiology with Dr. Poludasu,” she said. “I found that there were so many possibilities, so many things I loved, that I couldn’t possibly know what I wanted to do yet. I learned to be okay with not having every moment planned to the second.”
Jeffery Corbett has coordinated the Stillwater Medical Foundation’s internship program since 1997 shared this type of confusion is his goal for the students in the program each year.
“A lot of these students come in on day one thinking they know what they want to do with the rest of their life, and they’re 16 or 17 years old,” Corbett said. “When they tell me, six weeks later, that now they don’t know what they want to do, I know I’ve done my job.”
Visit smc-foundation.org, or contact Corbett at 405-742-5728 to learn more about the internship program. Applications open each spring in March and students from communities within Stillwater Medical Center’s service area are eligible to apply.
