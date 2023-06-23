As he was growing up, InterWorks CEO Behfar Jahanshahi lamented the things his hometown didn’t have.
Now, he’s helping Stillwater cross at least one thing off the list for today’s kids through the new soccer complex expected to be ready for the fall 2023 season.
“A group of us started getting together, talking about what we can do for Stillwater, and so we tried to take all these different pockets of people that had different agendas,” Jahanshahi said. “For me personally, I have two daughters that are into sports, and we’re always traveling, we’re always playing in other cities. And it’s not just big cities -- sometimes it’s Stillwater-sized towns -- and it makes me go ‘well why can’t we have something that meets the needs of the community.”
Because of his involvement in youth sports, Jahanshahi has made connections with other parents with expertise in different, useful fields.
Jason Mayes of Lopp Construction offered his time. Kyle Ellers with Foot By Foot Construction agreed to use his bulldozers. Bobby Alsup at Thrive Landscape & Irrigation and Stephen Gose, who owns an engineering services company, joined the effort, too.
“What I found is that people are ready to do something. They’re ready to step up,” Jahanshahi said. “We have a small army of the right crafts and resources, and we put these together to make something happen.”
Somewhere between the project’s brainstorming and planning phases, the group became aware of Stillwater Medical’s land on 12th Street that is set aside for future use.
The idle land was ideal for a soccer complex as it had quality sod out of the area’s floodplain. It also had a parking lot that’s used only during weekday work hours. Youth sports practices and events, of course, take place after school and on weekends.
That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars saved and a quick development schedule, but it comes with an inherent risk.
Stillwater Medical could eventually decide to take back the land for its own use. In that event, the fields would be lost, but some of the facilities could be saved.
“We’re going to put in a bathroom structure and concessions, and we’re doing it in a way that we can pick it up and move it and leave. We’re using shipping containers and going to build them out,” Jahanshahi said. “In some ways, we’re planning to get kicked off this one day. I think at a minimum, it’s many, many years out.”
No matter what happens, the soccer complex will not be a moneymaker, he said.
“It is a feel-good, give-back project,” he said. “This gives kids a place to play … and my hope is you just have kids walk up to kick a ball around.”
More than anything, Jahanshahi said he wants the soccer complex to become the start of a domino effect.
“We’re a small town, but we can still have nice things,” he said. “My hope is that through showing the community we can have this small, really nice thing because of all the people that rallied, that we can do this again for the next project. I think this is how we bring about positive change in Stillwater.”
