“Stillwater” starring Matt Damon may be ready to wrap its Oklahoma filming.
The casting company working to provide extras for the film directed by Tom McCarthy announced its final round of calls. Freihofer Casting needs actors for what it says is the final week of filming. Extras are paid $64 for up to eights hours.
Extras were called to multiple locations throughout Oklahoma, but one of the biggest sets was smack in the middle of Coyle. Buildings were brought in and demolished to give the appearance of a natural disaster.
“Stillwater” is about an Oklahoma oil rig worker played by Damon who has to travel to France to help a daughter arrested for murder, played by Abigail Breslin of “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Zombieland.”
The casting call for Thursday is in the Oklahoma City area.
The breakdown of extras needed are:
SMALL TOWN NEIGHBORS - Males and females, 30s-70s, any ethnicity. Friends and family at a small, neighborhood gathering. They bring covered dishes to this backyard party. (please also include a photo of the car you may bring--older cars are preferred).
SMALL TOWN CHILDREN - Kids, aged 6-8 years old any ethnicity. Please list the exact ages of the kids and include a photograph of the adults as well.
BIG GUY WORKING THE GRILL - Male, any ethnicity. He works the grill at the backyard party.
ON CAMERA REPORTERS - Males and females, 25-50, any ethnicity. The work on camera in local news.
STILL PHOTOGRAPHERS - Males and females, 25-60, any ethnicity. They are local and regional newspaper photographers. Still photographer experience a plus.
NEWS CAMERA OPERATORS - Males and females, 25-50. Any ethnicity. They record the news. Actual news camera operators preferred.
TO SUBMIT TO THIS PROJECT:
- Email a recent, clear photo to the casting office. Please include a closeup and a full body. Please show a front and side photo of the car.
- Include all contact information including NAME, PHONE NUMBER, EMAIL ADDRESS and CITY/STATE of residence.
- Please include year, make and model of the car you will bring. Older cars and trucks are a plus but not required.
-Make the subject heading of your email SW - NAME OF ROLE Example - SW - NEWS CAMERA OPERATORS
- SEND ALL PICTURES AND INFO IN ONE EMAIL. DO NOT SEND MULTIPLE EMAILS.
-Send the email to casting@freihofercasting.com (If you do not send to the email address listed, your submission WILL NOT BE SEEN)
-If you are selected to appear in the project, you will be contacted by email. Check emails regularly and allow the casting@freihofercasting.com email address in your address book.
- NO PHONE CALLS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.