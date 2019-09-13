'IT: Chapter Two' does solid job with hard task

Stephen King’s novels are so hard to adapt.
There is a reason that two of the best adaptations: “Stand By Me,” and “The Shawshank Redemption” are from his short stories. It is because there is less content.
King does so much writing from the mind of his characters that it is hard to portray and that is why I think that the “IT” duology is the best that we will get trying to put the 1,200 page story onto the screen.
“IT: Chapter Two” is not a bad movie by any means. I loved it. I am saying for those people out there who are complaining that some stuff was left out, just chill out. I think compared to the TV miniseries from the 1990s (I haven’t read the book) these films are masterpieces.
It all comes down to casting. Bill Skarsgard continues to terrify as Pennywise the Clown and that drives the movie. He is less frightening in this film, which you would expect since the Losers Club is all grown up, but Pennywise is also more present. He is trying to still build off that fear that is slowly starting to fade from his victims.
I think the film hit it out of the park with the casting of not only the kids from the 2017 film (who you see a good dose of in this movie, as well), but also the adults.
In the role of Bill Denbrough – the leader – is James McAvoy, with Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Tulsa’s own Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscomb, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak and even Andy Bean as Stanley Uris in the small role he has.
The film starts much like the book, with Pennywise returning after 27 years to start terrorizing once again, which leads Mike to start calling the gang up again to return to Derry, Maine.
This is one of the main things that I don’t like about the film is how this is portrayed. It isn’t as bad as the miniseries did it, but the book made it so deliberate, it is hard to film. It shows every single person in the club getting the call so basically it is like watching the same scene six times.
Once they finally do get back to Derry, though, it picks up. Everyone except Mike had left town and when they did, their memories of that summer of 1989 and Pennywise started to fade so it all comes back to them.
Mike has a plan to stop Pennywise for good that he learned from some local Native American tribe, but first everyone needs to split up and regain some of their memories from that summer. This is great as you get to see everyone’s personal journey and in these scenes, I really think Chastain and Hader shine the most.
Beverly has fallen into an abusive relationship, which she had when she grew up with her father, and now she is trying to regain herself. In her personal scene in Derry, she heads back to her childhood home and it all comes back to her.
Richie, who has become a successful comedian, always tries to play off everything as a joke, but when he gets transported back to his past, he has a secret that Pennywise won’t let him forget. Hader is phenomenal in this film, not only playing the comic relief with Ransone’s Eddie, but also having some of the deeper moments.
That comes off from Hader’s growth as an actor personally, including the excellent HBO show “Barry.”
McAvoy has one of the funnier moments in the film because even though he has a harder role to portray in the always serious Bill, there is some comic relief when he meets a shop owner who hates Bill’s endings in his books, a nod to the real backlash against King’s writing.
The movie does seem overly long at points, it is nearly three hours, but again it is incredibly difficult to get all of King’s writing into a screenplay. I think this streamlined version of the novel is probably easier to digest hearing what weird things did get cut from the pages.
It isn’t as good as the 2017 film, but I think that had so many things going for it. First of all, the 80s nostalgia and a comeback for a villain that used to terrify me as a kid when I watched the TV miniseries. Pennywise seemed scarier because he was chasing kids and therefore, he is more terrifying in that moment compared to now where the adults do get scared but ultimately realize, ‘Hey, we are adults now, let’s kill this clown.”
If you haven’t already, go see it and judge it on your own terms. I think that director Andy Muschietti made a solid film that is long overdue because the adult version of the miniseries just didn’t cut it.
Rating: R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material.
My score: 89/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
