Past and present employees at Payne County Youth Services gathered Thursday at the Stillwater Community Center to trade stories, share fond memories and celebrate the 50th anniversary of PCYS with the community.
The event was advertised as a come-and-go reception, but Angie Freeny, PCYS Prevention and Public Relations Director, said most people stayed to listen to the stories people shared.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said he represents the percentage of people who don’t typically see what employees, board members and volunteers at PCYS see daily. Still, he believes it’s a vital service to have in Payne County.
“It is a wonderful time to be able to celebrate today,” Joyce said. “Thank you so much for what you’ve done and will continue to do in providing very necessary services for the children.”
What started as a small two-person organization quickly became a large nonprofit serving Stillwater and surrounding communities in Payne County. PCYS provides free counseling services and offers a program called “safe place,” which provides a network of locations where kids who are at-risk or in crisis can get help.
Other essential services from PCYS are an emergency youth shelter, transitional living program, prevention, early intervention and building a community for suicide prevention.
The transitional living program provides a stable living environment for homeless youth ages 16-22.
Jim Lunsford, a former executive director at PCYS, could not attend the event but wrote a heartfelt speech that was read to everyone by Janet Fultz, the current executive director. His letter said the staff and board of directors had blessed PCYS from the beginning.
“As the number of staff grew from two to 20 in my 22 years as director, the agency has found well-qualified and dedicated counselors and staff. We enjoy top-notch community support for the United Way and donations and volunteer workers for many organizations and individuals,” his letter read.
Lunsford wasn’t the only person who spoke highly of PCYS and its work with local children.
“All of you here today are examples of that kind of support and caring. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity and great adventure to be part of this agency ... while there was a lot of hard work and stress, there were many lighter moments,” Lunsford said in his letter. Peggy McCormick said it had been a delight to serve at PCYS and help kids grow into productive adults. She also thanked Fultz for all the hard work she put into PCYS.
“The important thing that we can do ... is to help young people make good decisions and benefit from making those decisions as they grow to be an adult,” she said. “And that’s what happens when you are involved in Payne County Youth Services.”
The event allowed the community a glimpse into the lives of those who give their time to PCYS.
Peter Messiah, Executive Director of Oklahoma Association of Youth Services, said everyone who described Fultz described her perfectly. He said there were many times he would be on a Zoom call with Fultz at 11 p.m. because she never stops working and always puts the kids first. Messiah visited the PCYS shelter for the first time last month and said the kids described it as their “home away from home.”
“And it’s amazing. I visit a lot of our shelters ... they really take care of the kids,” he said. John Bracken, a mental health consultant with the Department of Mental Health, said he’s been on several calls where PCYS was mentioned as providing excellent care for children. He said working at PCYS is more than a job. It’s a calling – a calling he and everyone in the room had.
Although the event was intended to celebrate directors, staff, board members, volunteers, clients, and community partners, everyone made it about the kids.
“So that’s a testament to the hard work of everybody here,” Bracken said. “The only other thing I’ll say is that this is hard work with kids and families. We see broken families. We see a lot of stuff. Don’t give up the fight. Jim started it 50 years ago, here’s to another 50 years.”
