The Osage Nation Family Violence Prevention Department hosted a stalking awareness seminar Tuesday in Pawhuska, in honor of January being National Stalking Awareness Month.
Stalking is generally described as a pattern of behavior that would cause fear in a specific person.
Stalking incidents are similar but different than harassment reports. That is why officers have to first evaluate if it is stalking or harassment. For it to be stalking, the perpetrator must have intent to make the victim fearful.
“We always try to find out the intent and establish that. We deal with it by making assessments on harassment versus stalking,” Capt. Kyle Gibbs of the Stillwater Police Department said,
Officers document the stalking report and decide how to act accordingly. Officers first ask the victim if they told the perpetrator to leave them alone. If the victim has, the officers will pay the perpetrator a visit.
Officers inform the stalker that if they continue in this manner, criminal charges will be filed.
Gibbs said usually talking to the stalker is enough to deter them from continuing, although that isn’t true for every stalking case.
According to Gibbs, any case that involves stalking has the potential to turn dangerous, he suggested that people should assume early on all could become extreme.
Stalking is considered a misdemeanor and carries a one year jail sentence or a fine of $1,000 in Oklahoma.
Phone calls, text messages and social media are the most common ways victims are stalked. Although some old fashioned ways of writing letters or dropping off images is still used.
Technology also helps officers investigate stalking cases because it shows physical proof. If no witnesses are around to see a verbal stalking case, it's one person's word against the others.
With texting or social media, the messages are there even if the perpetrator deletes it.
Since 2010, the Stillwater Police Department cleared 23 cases by arrest. Gibbs said at least two people were charged more than once.
Law enforcement may refer stalking victims to Wings of Hope to get an Emergency Protective Order.
“As long as the stalker can manipulate without consequences, they are likely to keep doing it,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs wanted victims to file a police report, rather than think they shouldn't.
“It’s better to call us and not need us, than need us and not call us,” Gibbs said.
