Publisher Jill Hunt has named Jason Elmquist as managing editor of the Stillwater News Press.
Elmquist has been sports editor at the News Press for the past 11 years covering some of the biggest-ever moments for Oklahoma State, Stillwater and area athletics.
“We are thrilled to have Jason move into the managing editor role,” Hunt said. “He has led our sports department to first in sports coverage at the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest five of the last eight years. He has also been a finalist in CNHI competitions at least four times.
“We were also recently recognized for our coverage of Stillwater High’s quest to the state football championship which was largely due to Jason’s forethought and knowledge.”
His experience as a manager for reporters will be utilized by both the sports and news departments at the News Press.
He will be the lead designer for News Press print products, contribute to the opinion sections of the News Press and work with correspondents.
Elmquist will also still provide the news and sports departments with his award-winning photography. He has three times been awarded the top photography prize by the Oklahoma Press Association.
“Jason’s photography skills are top notch,” Hunt said. “He’ll be shooting photos for news as well, and I’m really looking forward to that. If you’ve paid any attention to the photo credits in sports, Jason’s been the main man behind the camera. He knows our community and is tuned in to what’s important to our readers.”
He will report directly to Editor Beau Simmons.
“I’m happy to have Jason in the newsroom and happy for Jason that he has this new opportunity,” Simmons said. “His sports sections have been among the top in the state year after year but his skills aren’t limited to that beat. He’s a fantastic writer and editor and has excellent news judgment.”
While Elmquist may still be seen around the occasional sideline, end zone or wrestling mat, sports writers Jon Walker and Marcus Trevino will be the main reporters on the OSU and area sports beats.
The News Press will still have opportunities for contributing writers in sports, news, feature and opinion. Those interested in writing for the News Press can contact editor@stwnewspress.com.
