Jill Hunt, longtime advertising director of the Stillwater News Press, has been appointed publisher of the newspaper, effective immediately.
She has served as the paper’s top advertising executive since 1998.
“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to lead the News Press across all departments,” Hunt said. “We have talented, caring staffers who strive to do their very best every day to serve the community.”
Hunt succeeds Dale Brendel, who was recently named publisher of the Joplin, Missouri, Globe. Both papers are owned by CNHI, LLC.
“Jill has been a great leader at the News Press and in the Stillwater community,” Brendel said. “Her experience and resourcefulness make her the perfect choice to serve Stillwater with a vibrant newspaper on both its print and online platforms.”
Hunt has 30 years of experience in the newspaper industry, previously working at the Duncan, Oklahoma, Banner and McAllen, Texas, Monitor. She’s also a former high school journalism teacher.
She has been active in Stillwater civic and business organizations, including Downtown Stillwater Main Street, Downtown BID Board, Stillwater United Way and Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival.
“I love Stillwater,” said Hunt. “My husband (Jon) and I chose to put down roots here more than 20 years ago. We based that decision on the quality of the Stillwater public school system and career opportunities for both of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.