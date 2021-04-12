Stillwater News Press Publisher Jill Hunt has announced her retirement.
Hunt joined the News Press staff in April 1998. She was promoted to publisher in October of 2019. Hunt has been a practicing journalist for 39 years with the bulk of that time serving the Stillwater community.
"I've been very fortunate to work with talented people throughout my career. Leading a newspaper staff can be challenging and that's what keeps it exciting. Every day is different in the news business," Hunt said.
Editor Beau Simmons said he was glad for Hunt’s leadership during a critical time for the entire industry.
“Jill took over just before the pandemic struck, and we were lucky she was in that position,” he said. “She maintained a cool head during a tough time and really kept up our morale, as well as maintaining the product’s stability.”
Prior to her role as publisher of the News Press, she worked in the advertising department as the ad director after years as a ad representative.
"She and her staff helped us in the sports department to produce some of the most sought after work we have produced in my 11 years at the News Press – such as the weekly Game Day section for Oklahoma State football, the annual prep football section and special sections when OSU has hosted national events such as the golf championships," sports editor Jason Elmquist said. "During her time with the News Press, her work has allowed us to produce content our subscribers expect in a Big 12 college town, and she we will be greatly missed."
CNHI, which owns the News Press, is conducting interviews for the next publisher.
"I've never been more convinced of the crucial role that local papers play more than during this past year. It's so vitally important to have a source you can trust, and the News Press has always adhered to a high standard in that regard," Hunt said.
Hunt will continue to live in Stillwater. Future plans include time on the golf course, at Oklahoma lakes and spending more time with her family and friends.
"You'll still see me around town. I love Stillwater. My husband and I moved around quite a bit in the beginning of our marriage. After we moved to Stillwater, we decided to make it our permanent home. We'll be taking some trips, but Stillwater will always be home base," Hunt said.
