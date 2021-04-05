Payne County Floodplain Board chairman Jimmy Hill has been appointed to another six-year term.
The local board is comprised of five members who serve without compensation and are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.
Losco Hunter serves as the county’s floodplain administrator.
The county board adopted regulations in 2016 that require a permit prior to construction of houses, barns, or commercial buildings in unincorporated areas of the county.
Permits are also required for earth moving such as filling, grading or reshaping of land areas, but are not required for normal farming practices or improvements like terraces or farm ponds.
The regulations help landowners qualify for more affordable flood insurance coverage.
Congress passed the National Flood Insurance Act in 1968 to provide a unified national program for floodplain management. Oklahoma followed with the enactment of the Oklahoma Floodplain Management Act of 1980 that enabled Payne County to create a floodplain board. Board of Commissioners District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding maintains a map of flood-prone areas in Payne County as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Hill’s appointment was approved by the commissioners Monday during their regular weekly meeting.
In other business, the commissioners approved a division order from Emmaus Energy for a small mineral interest owned by the county in the Moser No. 1 Well located near Cushing.
Reding said royalty income to the county is used to provide insurance benefits to county employees. The commissioners also approved a contract with ImageNet to provide network security for District 2 at an annual cost of $1,174.
The commissioners approved a road crossing request from Rural Water District 3 of Payne County for a six-inch poly line to cross 44th Street near Western Road.
The commissioners also approved payment of 81 weekly purchase orders totaling $192,156.
