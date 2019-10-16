'Joker' gives Phoenix the last laugh

“Smile, Though your heart is achin'/Smile, Even though it's breakin'
When there are clouds in the sky/You'll get by...”
- Jimmy Durante
There have been so many think pieces on the newest iteration of the Joker in the aptly named film, “Joker,” but I think at the heart of it is just a man who couldn’t take it anymore.
The film is a deep dive into the psychosis of one of the most mythic comic book characters in history, constantly trying to evoke other thought-provoking films as “Fight Club” or “Shutter Island.”
But to me, the movie is more about someone who is continually trying to make it in a world that constantly puts him down. Joaquin Phoenix shines as Arthur Fleck, our protagonist or antagonist, however you want to look at it. In one of his most transformative roles – I still love his underrated take on Johnny Cash – he evokes sympathy for this character that everyone else in his world seems to hate.
Fleck has spent some time in mental hospitals and is trying to keep a job as a clown for hire. When we first see him, he is beaten by a group of cruel children, who break the “Going out of Business” sign he was spinning just a few seconds before.
His boss doesn’t care for his story, only thinking that Arthur stole the sign and is lying to him, despite the bruises over his emaciated body telling a different story.
Despite his history of mental illness – including a rare Tourette’s like-disease where he has uncontrollable laughter at points that he fails to choke down – it isn’t what causes him to inevitably snap.
It is moments like where his boss didn’t listen to him, or his court-appointed therapist, or his mother (Frances Conroy). Again and again, he is put down upon until eventually, he makes a choice whenever he gets beaten up on a train. He decides to fight back and then people start to notice him.
This shift in Arthur isn’t sudden, but is comes from an entire life of neglect that even director Todd Phillips is able to show us in two-hour runtime (something the “Game of Thrones” showrunners failed to do in their final season with three times as much screentime).
Fleck is by no means endearing, he is at fault for his actions, but it is the way that he feels they are his only resort is what makes the turn to darkness such an inevitable journey.
With the way his life is going, as well as much of Gotham City, compared to how the rich are living also puts a grim backdrop on his turn to madness. In the 1981 setting, Thomas Wayne – father of Bruce – is running for mayor of a trash-infested metropolis that is bursting at the seams with rage, but to Fleck, he is no great white knight, but just another part of the system looking to keep the rich richer and people like him in the sewer.
Not only does the gap between the haves and have-nots weigh on Fleck's mind, but also the humiliation he gets after trying out at a comedy club. The tape of his stand-up is shown on the popular late-night show hosted by Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). A man Fleck once considered his hero, Franklin's lack of empathy for Arthur's plight just stirs the rage up even more. For an actor who portrayed a character who struggled with the line between good and bad himself, De Niro knows how to navigate a film like this as he did as Travis Bickle in the classic "Taxi Driver."
Although it is a movie that one wouldn’t watch a marathon of, it is a great take on a tragic story. I would like to see it again actually. Although there have been lots of bad press around it because of the Aurora, Colorado, shootings in 2012 during “The Dark Knight Rises” theater run, I actually didn’t think the violence was the story.
That may be me just being desensitized in a world where there seems to be a mass shooting every couple of weeks, or it may be the movie focuses more on mental health rather than blood and gore. I tend to think it is a bit of both.
For a comic book movie to evoke that type of thought from a simplistic story of a man who just couldn’t take it anymore, I think it is a job well done.
Rating: R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.
My score: 94/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
