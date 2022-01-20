Journalist, author and documentarian Soledad O’Brien spoke at Oklahoma State Thursday, addressing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of OSU’s continuing commemoration of the holiday that honors the civil rights leader.
Earlier in the day, the university hosted an excursion to Tulsa’s Greenwood District to teach students the history of Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The university began its celebration Monday with student groups performing service projects at Habitat for Humanity, the OSU Family Resource Center and Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Students, faculty and staff joined members of the community later that day in a unity march.
Taking the stage, O’Brien reminded the audience that in spite of the way King’s message has been homogenized over the years, he was considered a radical figure in his time.
King’s image and snippets of his words that water down his actual positions and philosophy are posted on social media by politicians every year as his holiday approaches, she said. It happens enough that his daughter has suggested they should enact policies that reflect their birthday sentiments instead of posting messages that conflict with what they actually try to enact.
“At least a dozen times, she told me that she had urged people to ‘Read more about what my father believed in, you might not like some of it,’” O’Brien said.
Similarly, when talking about civil unrest, people often say they wonder what King would have thought about current events, implying that he would have disapproved.
“I think it’s because it works to eviscerate the legacy of a man who for years was considered a radical force in American politics,” O’Brien said.
Broadcasting the violence with which the March on Selma was met on live TV helped get the Voting Rights Act passed but it didn’t make people happy.
In 1963, a Gallup poll showed that 37% of Americans had an unfavorable opinion of King, she said. By 1966, that number had risen to 63%.
She quoted Cleveland Carson, director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Institute at Stanford who says King was not looking for popularity.
“What he was trying to put forward was what he thought was the right course of action,” O’Brien said.
It’s important to remember that King’s campaign for civil rights and the rights of workers of all races wasn’t that long ago, although the black and white photos and grainy film footage might make it seem far away.
“This is modern American history,” O’Brien said, reminding the audience that it occurred within her lifetime.
King was a charismatic figure but he didn’t act alone, she emphasized. The civil rights movement and most social justice movements have required contributions from many, including young people.
The first sit-in – at the “white only” lunch counter of a Woolworth – was started out of frustration by four freshmen attending North Carolina State University after Joseph McNeil was denied service when he tried to buy a hot dog at the local Greyhound bus station.
“I think everybody here, especially the students in the audience today, regardless of your color, regardless of where you’re from, have the ability to demand and affect change,” O’Brien said. “ … We are not centuries removed from these struggles. And maybe more importantly, young people have often been catalysts for change, if they opt in to doing so.
“...So of course, King is most relevant today, but in many ways, because a lot of the battles he was fighting for, we’re still fighting today, a lot of the things that he felt were issues have not been resolved. We haven’t solved them and moved on.”
