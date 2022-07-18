It is time for the Payne County Democrats’ annual Diamond Donkey event. The Diamond Donkey is a longtime fall tradition for county Democrats. This year’s dinner will be from 6 to 9: p.m., July 23, at the Stillwater Community Center’s Lowry Activity Center.
A taco bar and desserts from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be featured. In addition, a silent auction will be held.
The special guest and featured speaker will be Joy Hofmeister, Democratic candidate for governor. Hofmeister is currently the Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Two other candidates who are already scheduled are Jeremiah Ross, Oklahoma City attorney and the Democratic candidate for United States Representative for Congressional District Three and Melinda OlizadehFard, Oklahoma City attorney and the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor. More state-wide candidates are expected.
We will hear from Stillwater’s own Rep. Trish Ranson who is running for her third term in the Oklahoma House.
Tickets are $25 per person with student tickets priced at $15. We want to be sure to have enough food for all guests so please confirm your attendance plans early, if possible. To confirm attendance call 405-586-0020 or email chair@countydemocrats.org. If you do not know for sure until Saturday evening, come anyway. You will be welcomed.
You can pay online at secure. actblue.com/donate/pcddiamond22. Or pay with cash, check or credit card when you arrive.
The Payne County Democrats look forward to your presence at this entertaining and informative evening. We also welcome your ideas and participation in our fall election events. We will have sign-up sheets available for volunteering.
– Payne County Democrats
