Will Joyce has won re-election for mayor of Stillwater, defeating challenger Marc Trotter in one of Stillwater’s largest municipal elections to date.
Stillwater voters also passed two tax initiatives, the Transportation Sales Tax and the Visitors Tax.
Joyce won with about 74 percent of the vote, 3,608 to Trotter’s 1,298.
The Transportation Sales Tax won with 71 percent of the vote, and the Visitors Tax won with 70 percent of the vote.
Results are not official until certified Friday by the Payne County Election board.
This story will be updated.
