Lionel Thompson, the man described as the neighborhood grandfather in Yale who is accused of child sexual abuse had one count of child sexual abuse and one count of indecent exposure dismissed Friday afternoon.
Thompson appeared before Judge Michael Kulling for a preliminary hearing, where three victims ranging from seven to 12 testified.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent, Defense Counsel Royce Hobbs and Thompson went to the witness room to have the first victim testify.
When Vincent asked the child the first question regarding Thompson, the child said "I don't want to talk about that one."
The child told Vincent Thompson had the child "tickle" his private area.
The seven-year-old had a difficult time testifying and staying on topic when asked questions by Vincent and Hobbs.
The second witness to testify is 11. The child alleged Thompson grabbed the witness in the inner thigh and made comments that made the child feel uncomfortable.
Hobbs cross-examined the child and asked if it was possible Thompson accidentally touched her thigh.
The child said no because his hand lingered on the thigh.
The last child to testify, 13, said that Thompson "grabbed" and "slapped" the child's bottom on multiple occasions. The witness said the slapping by Thompson was different than a disciplinary action.
The witness said Thompson lived near the witness' mother for more than a year and told the court "my mom really trusted him," and at least one of the children had been left alone at one point with Thompson while the mother ran errands.
After the victims testified. Vincent dismissed two charges at state's cost and amended the language in another count.
Kulling found probable cause that a crime had been committed, and Thompson was bound over for trial court arraignment.
He is currently out on bond and is scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. Dec. 7.
