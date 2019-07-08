State's attorney Brad Beckworth speaks during oral arguments in Oklahoma's opioid trial Monday, July 8, 2019 in Norman, Okla. Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson were asking an Oklahoma judge to end the state's opioid public nuisance lawsuit against them, arguing state statutes and case law don't support it. Judge Thad Balkman ruled that Oklahoma's ongoing opioid drug lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson can move forward. Looking on at center is Larry Ottaway, one of the attorneys for Johnson & Johnson.