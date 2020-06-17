Judge sentences Stillwater man to five years for rape

On Tuesday, Judge Stephen Kistler rejected the request for release of Esteban Daniel Hernandez. He was sentenced to the charges of first degree rape, domestic assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
Hernandez teared up in court as he pleaded with the judge to not send an “innocent man” to prison.
Hernandez told the court the victim didn’t act like someone who had been beaten, raped and tortured. He said the victim didn’t have appropriate bruising to her body that would be consistent with an assault. The same argument his attorney, Kevin Adams made at his trial in February.
Due to the overwhelming evidence the state provided, and the guilty verdict by the jury, Kistler didn’t side with the defendant.
The state was represented by Attorney Debra Vincent, who asked the court to not release the defendant.
The victim was allowed to read a statement to the court, she addressed Hernandez directly. “From the beginning I knew you weren’t right for me,” the victim said to Hernandez.
She continued to tell the court how she was hurt physically, emotionally and mentally by Hernadez.
The victim told Hernandez she didn’t forgive him, but she was moving on.
“I will move past this by the grace of God,” she said.
She asked the court to give Hernandez the five years he was given by the jury.
Hernandez was allowed to read a statement to the court on why he shouldn’t go to prison.
“I did not commit the rape and assualt I am accused of,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez requested a pre-sentence investigation. When the results came back, he claimed it was full of errors.
So many errors, he said, that he said the margins of the report were filled with pen marks. He asked the court to set this for a later date so the errors could be fixed.
Hernandez continued to tell the court about his religious affiliations and past missionary work, telling the court these allegations were far from who he is.
Hernandez kept telling the court he was innocent and not to send an innocent man to prison.
“In the name of God, please release me,” Hernandez said.
Judge Kistler found Hernandez guilty to all three of the charges the jury delivered a guilty verdict in.
On top of the fines that Hernandez is required to pay, he will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release.
Since the charge of first-degree rape is an 85% crime, he must serve 85% of the time before he is eligible for parle.
Hernandez decided to stay in the Payne County Jail for 10 days before being transported to the Department of corrections.
