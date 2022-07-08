Things really got popping after they brought out the bubbles.
Children who are taking part in the Stillwater Public Library’s summer reading program were treated to a performance Thursday morning from Inspyral Circus featuring Jeremy Philo.
Philo wowed the crowd with a juggling act. He had a volunteer from the crowd practice throwing the balls so he could juggle them. When Philo brought out three large knives to juggle, the kids in the crowd screamed “no.”
Colt had never seen circus performers. At the end of the show he ran to Philo and said “this is the best circus ever.”
The kids in the crowd loved the acts performed by Philo. But, the act that caught their attention the most were the bubbles.
“Bring the bubbles,” one kid yelled from the crowd.
Philo assured the kids bubbles would be next, after he performed the grand finale.
The special presentations will run through July. It’s all part of the library’s Ocean-themed program.
Tuesday will feature Mad Science at 10 a.m. in the library’s north parking lot, where kids will learn ocean facts and sea creatures as well as what they can do to help protect the ocean.
“Everyone who comes to see Mad Science is sure to learn something new,” Murray said. “Prepare to be curious, amazed and ocean conscious!”
On July 16, Kevin Wade will present an ocean-themed magic show at 10 a.m. in the north lot. All of the programs will be at the same time of day and location.
“There’s a reason why Wade is Stillwater’s favorite magician,” librarian Elizabeth Murray said. “There’s always a lot of audience participation, surprises and fun!”
Notes from the Stillwater Public Library:
• The library encourages the audience to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on, water to drink and to wear plenty of sunscreen. While registration is not required for large outdoor events, to help SPL staff prepare, please sign up using the online form on the summer reading webpage library.stillwater.org/summer_@_your_library.php.
• Library staff will immediately post information about canceled or postponed programs on the library website. Participants are encouraged to check library.stillwater.org before coming to the library for an event. Updates will also be posted on library social media channels @StillwaterOKLib.
• Summer reading is sponsored in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, the National Science Foundation and the Friends of the Stillwater Public Library.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St.
