Jumanji sequel a decent follow-up

When the first Jumanji sequel “Welcome to the Jungle,” came out a few years ago, no one knew if it was going to succeed. $962 million later, we know the answer to that question.
In the era of sagas and franchises, we knew there was going to be another one and when the trailer came out for the newest entry “The Next Level,” once again, we didn’t know what to think.
Could the video game concept stay fresh while pulling the same old sequel trick which “22 Jump Street” lampooned perfectly: slightly different story in a similar locale with new characters. But, when the new characters are played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, this film had nothing to worry about.
Yes, it isn’t as good as the 2017 film, but comedy sequels have a lot to live up to in a genre that really is hard to critique. Comedies don’t tend to get great scores a lot of times, but I think as long as you laugh at it, the movie does its job and “The Next Level” has some pretty funny parts.
We start out with the high school characters from the second film now in college. Everyone seems to have gained confidence from their foray into Jumanj as Bethany seems to be a world traveler, Fridge became a standout football player in college and Martha has become more social at her school. Spencer (Alex Wolff), however, is not having the best time at New York University and while at home for the holiday break, he decides to go back to Jumanji and get some confidence by playing as Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson).
Let’s just say, it does not go to plan. Spencer’s friends have to go in after him, with Spencer’s grandpa Eddie (Devito) and Eddie’s old business partner Milo (Glover) being sucked into the malfunctioning game as well.
What follows is a plot that isn’t quite a retread as there truly is a next level in the game that includes a new plot and a new villain, this one played wonderfully by Rory McCann, who some of you might know as The Hound from “Game of Thrones.”
Obviously DeVito and Glover were the main draw to this film - which hasn’t been said in a while I bet - but they truly do hold up their end of the bargain. Well, when they are on screen because the funnies thing is seeing Johnson do a Devito impression since Eddie is playing as Bravestone and the same thing for Glover, who is impeccably parodied by the avatar Moose Finbar (Kevin Hart).
The two play elderly gentleman lost in a video game very well, complete with the forgetting plot points every few minutes and constantly thinking the game is real life and not a video game.
Also this movie introduces some interesting developments like switching characters in-game, which provided a funny moment as Fridge - who had been stuck as Dr. Sheldon Oberon (Jack Black) - gets to switch with Martha, who was playing as her character in the 2017 film: Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan).
We get to see some new video game characters aside from the villain, too, as Spencer is playing as Ming Fleetfoot (Awkwafina) and Bethany gets to play as a horse named Cyclone, yes you heard that right.
That was the main thing I was worried about when I saw the trailers was how this plot would work by effectively adding new characters and avatars, but it pulls it out and that is a credit to the actors and director Jake Kasdan.
One of the biggest issues I had was the ending has a kind of tease to another sequel, which I am OK with except for people saying it will complete the trilogy. The trilogy is already complete since “The Next Level” is the third film in the sage. I am fine with another one since I think they have some good chemistry, but it will be the fourth film, not the third.
Anyway, go see “Jumanji: The Next Level,” it is a good comedy to start the New Year with.
Rating: Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language.
My score: 80/100
