Pioneer Stadium was hopping with excitement Tuesday as hundreds of Stillwater Public Schools fourth- and fifth-graders participated in the second annual Jump Rope for SMAC event.
Participating elementary students collected donations ahead of the event and donate it to the Stillwater High School student-led organization – Stillwater Makes a Change – which has several fundraising events throughout the year before donating funds to a local nonprofit each May.
Money raised this school year will go to Stillwater Habitat for Humanity, which builds homes for those in need.
“It is so awesome to see you guys here … ready to jump rope,” said Stephanie Hesser, operations manager at Stillwater Habitat for Humanity. “From Habitat for Humanity, we want to say thank you for raising money for us.”
Last year, SMAC donated $200,000 to Mya’s Promise, which is being used to build an accessible playground at Strickland Park. SMAC has raised more than $850,000 in the 10 years the student-run philanthropic fundraising campaign has existed.
Stillwater High student Brennin Lacy, one of the two student executive directors for SMAC, was busy giving high-fives and thanking students.
“We are so excited to see all of the kiddos here to raise money for such a great organization,” he said.
Students had a great time while jumping to music for an hour.
Will Rogers fourth-grader Zoe German, 9, took turns limboing under a jump rope with her friends.
“It was fun to limbo because it exercises your back,” she said.
Highland Park fifth-grader Marym Awad, 10, said, “It is fun to jump and see some of my friends that have moved to other schools.”
