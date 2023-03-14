The Stillwater Junior High School robotics team is celebrating a state championship win, but the impressive season is not yet over.
The team has won a bid to the VEX Robotics World Championship, hosted in Dallas April 27-29.
To help pay for travel and lodging, a trivia night fundraiser is planned for April 6 at the junior high school. The team needs about $8,000 to make the trip, STEM instructor Rebecca Palmatary said.
Registration for both teams to attend the world championship is $1,200 each. That does not include expenses for fuel, three nights at a hotel and food.
There’s also the cost for extra robotic parts. The teams are still developing and changing their robots, Palmatary said, especially after being inspired by competitors.
“A little piece of shaft is $45," Palmatary said. "It’s so expensive.”
In addition to weeks of fundraising efforts, Palmatary has been in touch with local businesses about potential sponsorships.
“This is our first year to be competitive,” Palmatary said. “We’ve never traveled and competed. It’s huge that we had that many make it to state, and it’s even bigger that we had two teams that made it to worlds.”
In the program's first year, 2021, four students competed. When Palmatary took over in the fall of 2022, she ended up with 23 students and created six teams.
The teams — made up of four players each — competed at the Oklahoma 2022-23 VEX Robotics Middle School State Championship earlier this month, returning home with accolades for their performances.
Palmatary said what helped the program expand was that she is a "two-feet kind of girl" who likes to jump in and make things happen.
At the state meet, Alex Dosev, Isaac Franklin, Caden Ledbetter and Joshua Li were tournament finalists and won the Excellence Award and Robot Skills Champion.
Aiden Kim, Jonathan Ku, Thomas Joyce and William Lin were named tournament champions.
Students each have their own role — there’s a notebook writer, builder, coder and driver. After learning about the responsibilities of each, students select two that interest them.
They formed their own teams and got to work, spending four hours at school every week and taking the robots home on the weekends.
“If parents only knew all of the emails and text messages that we field at 2 a.m.,” Palmatary said. “They’d send me videos of their new robot. They were so genuinely excited about figuring it out and being successful.”
She doesn’t take any credit for her team's success.
“I’m just here to help facilitate and step in if they have a conflict that they can’t resolve themselves, or if they need a little mini-lesson on the difference of an ‘X-drive’ compared to a ‘quad,’” Palmatary said. “It’s really been all them. They get all the credit.”
Aidan Kim, a coder, led the teams with his autonomous scores.
Barbara Laxton, another coder, was always willing to help others fix a problem.
Thomas Joyce and Jonathan Ku built a catapult that was the most accurate shooter at the competition and became the envy of the other coaches.
And notebooker Joshua Lee filled 100 pages, accurately documenting every step of his team’s journey starting in October.
At the world championship, they'll compete against approximately 480 other teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.