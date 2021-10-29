The members of Stillwater’s Junior Service League have lent a helping hand to the community for almost 40 years. Stillwater’s club was modeled on the Junior League, an international women’s volunteer and leadership organization.
That may have led at one time to JSL having an image as an exclusive organization for socialites, President Candace Robinson said but that is not the case in Stillwater. What is the same is the focus on developing leadership skills and serving the community.
Many members have full-time jobs and joining can be a great way to grow your network, Robinson said. But JSL is really just looking for women who want to make an impact and help others.
“It’s boots on the ground,” she said. “This is not a board. It’s doing the work … Anyone who wants to serve and help in the community is welcome.”
But those efforts are in danger as the JSL struggles to find members. It’s the same problem many organizations are having.
Whether because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic or because many families are busier with their kids’ activities, the result is the same: There are fewer people to help organizations like JSL meet community needs.
JSL can do what it does pretty well with 30-35 active members each volunteering a few hours, but it’s down to 15 active members and about five provisional members who are actively involved, Robinson said. The organization is working on recruitment.
"When we have a lot of members, there’s not a lot for each person to do,” she said.
The volunteer organization’s Harvest II food drive supports local food banks and its Operation Christmas holiday store gives up to 300 kids a merrier Christmas each year.
Its members also work with school counselors in Stillwater and Perkins throughout the year to help individual students who might have a special need, like a new coat or shoes that fit.
Robinson said helping in those cases has been both eye-opening and rewarding.
“People don’t know the (extent of) the needs until someone tells them,” she said.
Harvest II was forced to shift from an actual food drive to a fundraising drive last year because of concerns about COVID. This year, there just wasn’t enough help to go back.
Instead of gathering and sorting about 30,000 pounds of donated food, usually valued at $1 per pound, JSL raised money food banks could use to purchase supplies.
Although it raised $10,000 and its partners have purchasing options, it’s raising money again this year and will split it between the sites.
But that doesn’t seem to provide as much as the usual food drive. It’s easier for people to grab a few extra cans while shopping, she said.
The fate of Operation Christmas is undecided this year, again because of concerns about having enough help to pull off a physical store. This year, JSL may have to raise money to donate to other organizations doing the same type of thing, Robinson said.
It’s another example of why JSL needs more active members.
The only requirement for membership in JSL is that applicants be at least 18, Robinson said. There were upper age limits at one time but those got extended over the years and were recently eliminated.
Members must attend at least eight meetings per year and give at least two hours of work on each project.
Women interested in helping JSL in its efforts can find more information about the group on Facebook. They should fill out the contact form at jslstillwater.com.
