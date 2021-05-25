Payne County jurors arrived in court Tuesday morning for the second day of a child sexual abuse trial before Judge Stephen Kistler.
Yale resident Jerry Gustafson, 77, was accused of child sexual abuse against a minor when she was ages 5-12.
The state is being represented by Assistant District Attorneys Debra Vincent and Erica Garuccio.
Gustafson is being represented by Jodie Gage.
Garuccio began by reading the information and the opening statement for the state.
Gage had the opportunity to wait until the state concluded the evidence to give her opening statement or give it after Garuccio.
Gage gave her opening statement Tuesday and told the jury her client had a good reputation, and that the alleged victim in the case enjoyed spending time at his residence.
The alleged victim in the case was the first to testify.
She told the court the alleged sexual acts that happened and had to detail out different things.
Gage cross-examined the child and asked her questions from her preliminary hearing testimony in 2020 and how it has changed now.
The child told the court she was embarrassed to answer the questions at that time.
She was still embarrassed Tuesday, as well.
The child didn’t want to use the name or describe what the male genitalia looked like because she was embarrassed.
Gage brought up a TikTok video the victim had made prior that may have used explicit language.
The child told the court and Gage that the TikTok video was just noise she mouthed and she didn’t actually say the words.
The next witnesses to testify Tuesday were Saville Center employees Brandi Watts and Holly Chandler.
Watts is a nurse practitioner and was the first to testify.
She is also certified as a pediatric sexual assault nurse examiner.
Watts told the court there was injury found on the child’s genital area that showed a healing process.
She described it as missing tissue and said it could have been caused by a penetrating force, but the cause and date are unknown.
Chandler was the last witness to testify Tuesday.
She is a forensic interviewer and is specially trained to talk with children about abuse allegations, and has been doing this for approximately 10 years.
Chandler said the child was shy when referring to body part names, so she used anatomical drawings, something that isn’t common to use with 12-year-olds.
The jury had the opportunity to watch the forensic interview between Chandler and the minor.
It was admitted as evidence from the state.
Chandler was cross-examined and court was adjourned for the day afterward.
Court will start back Wednesday morning for the state to continue with calling witnesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.