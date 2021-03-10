Jurors hear testimony from nurse, PCSO investigator

Michael Kurtanic had his third day of trial Wednesday before Judge Stephen Kistler.
He is charged with three counts of child sexual abuse and one count of child abuse.
The trial began with a continued cross-examination of Holly Chandler, a forensic Interviewer at the Saville Center.
The state is being represented by Assistant District Attorneys Debra Vincent and Erica Garuccio.
The next witness called for the state was Brandi Watts, the nurse practitioner at the Saville Center.
She testified that one of the alleged child victims disclosed sexual abuse to her during the physical examination. Watts examined all five children in the family Nov. 1, 2019. She told the jury the child identified Kurtanic as the alleged abuser.
The last witness for the state was Investigator Rockford Brown with the Payne County Sheriff’s Office. He led the investigation into Kurtanic and the allegations made by the three children.
Brown typically works crimes against children for the PCSO, so he is familiar with investigating child sexual abuse allegations. The victim's mother went to the PCSO to fill out a report. Brown described the demeanor of the mother as “upset, and angry.”
Kurtanic’s lawyer, Royce Hobbs, admitted the interview of Brown, Investigator Brandon Myers and Kurtanic to the jury. The jury was able to watch the entire police interview.
In the interview, Kurtanic eventually admitted to the children potentially walking in on him doing sexual acts to himself, but that they never touched him. Then in the interview, the story changed to the children did touch his private parts when he was performing the acts, but he didn't enjoy it and it spooked him.
Hobbs briefly continued cross examination of Brown after the interview was played, and then the State rested.
The trial will reconvene Thursday morning for jury instruction, closing arguments and deliberation.
