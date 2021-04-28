Christopher Tucker, 33, of Yukon appeared in court Wednesday for the third day of his trial before Judge Stephen Kistler.
He is on trial for first-degree manslaughter DUI or in the alternative of first-degree manslaughter reckless driving, when he was alleged to have been involved in a fatality collision Aug. 11, 2017, on Highway 51, west of Stillwater.
The fatal collision killed Phyllis Ann Sams, who was the passenger, and injured her husband Larry Sams, but he survived the collision.
Alan Woodland is representing Tucker and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington is representing the State of Oklahoma.
On Wednesday, the direct-examination of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Harper continued.
The trooper brought up a small bottle of 99-proof cinnamon liquor that was found under the driver’s front seat.
He also told the jury the vehicle Tucker was driving was a far distance from collision’s point of impact.
He speculated it to be around 600-700 feet, which can happen with high rates of speed.
Harper also said there was no pattern of braking made from Tucker’s vehicle.
He was cross-examined by Woodland, who brought up previous testimony made during preliminary hearing.
During that time, he said Harper didn’t believe Tucker was under the influence, but said he now had changed his story.
Woodland asked the trooper why he didn’t ask important questions pertaining to when Tucker had a few alcoholic beverages, or how many beverages he had.
Danielle Ross-Carr, a criminalist with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, was the next one to testify.
She is a forensic toxicologist who tested the blood kit with Tucker’s blood.
Ross-Carr said there are regulations she must follow, and she takes it serious, because if a result is wrong, it can impact lives.
She tested the blood kit Sept. 5, 2017, which meant the blood kit was technically expired, but the expiration date is for the anticoagulation and antimicrobial powder in the blood vials.
Ross-Carr said it being expired doesn’t interfere with the test results.
She was cross-examined by Woodland, who took her through the scientific method.
He also insinuated her test results were based on presumptions and that everyone followed the instructions prior to her getting the blood kit.
The last witness called by Etherington was Marc Harrison the medical examiner.
He said the victim’s death was listed as “accidental” because it wasn’t a homicide or a suicide.
Harrison listed every injury Sams had, which included blood in her chest.
Harrison was not cross-examined by the defense.
Larry Sams was set to testify in the trial, but at the last moment, Etherington rested after some issues arose regarding someone sitting in on the trial.
The defense will start their presentation of evidence at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
It is unknown if Tucker will testify.
