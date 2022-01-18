Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Clear early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low near 35F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low near 35F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.