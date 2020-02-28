A Stillwater man was convicted Thursday of first-degree rape, with a jury-recommended sentence of five years in prison.
Esteban Daniel Hernandez, 38, was charged with rape, domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic abuse and malicious injury to property in 2018.
The state was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Debra Vincent and Erica Garuccio, who explained to the jury what the charges against the defendant actually meant.
“The victim told the defendant she needed space,” Garuccio said.
Hernandez was represented by Attorney Kevin Adams, who opened his defense with one simple statement: “Let me start by what they didn’t tell you."
The state called the first witness, the victim, who testified that she and Hernandez met in passing at a local coffee shop. They dated for three months.
She said that Hernandez had jealousy problems and often made accusations that she cheated on him, causing conflict in their relationship.
The victim testified that she needed space. She told the court Hernandez called to say he was coming over to her house to “talk.” She testified she told him no, but he came anyway.
The two began talking about their relationship and Hernandez became angry, she said.
“He went to the kitchen and got a frying pan,” she testified.
Hernandez broke her television, dented the wall and broke the light switch with the frying pan.
She said that is when he assaulted her physically and sexually, first at her house and then later at his house.
He said “If you’re going to have sex with everyone else, you’re going to have sex with me,” she testified.
The victim said Hernandez took some of her items from her house and told her she would have to come to his house to retrieve those items. He physically assaulted her at his house, she testified.
“I thought that was how I was gonna die,” the victim said.
The two of them went back to her house in Hernandez’ car and she asked to go to the Stillwater Medical Center, she testified.
She said Hernandez told her she had to make up a story or he wouldn’t take her to the ER. So she told the doctor she tripped over her dog and hit her head.
According to the victim, Hernandez had her phone throughout the whole incident.
Her mother testified that she received a strange text message from her daughter that alarmed her, so she began calling the victim. When the victim didn’t pick up, the mother began calling the woman’s brother.
“I immediately panicked,” her mother said.
The victim’s brother testified that he was on his way to Tulsa with a friend when he received a call from his mom, who was crying.
The brother began trying to reach his sister, but she didn’t answer his calls either so he turned around. Eventually the victim called her mom back and the three of them met in the parking lot of T.J. Maxx.
“She looked broken,” the brother said of his sister.
The victim went back to the hospital to get examined again. This time she told the nurses she was assaulted by a significant other. She didn’t name a suspect and didn’t want to get the police involved.
A rape kit was administered and evidence of bruising and red marks were found on the victim's body.
Officer Elliot Blakely responded to SMC.
“She seemed upset but wasn’t bawling, she seemed anxious but was composed,” Blakely said.
Dana Ranone, Hernandez’ mixed martial arts teacher, testified that Hernandez picked up on martial arts quickly and even skipped a belt because he was advanced. Ranone said Hernandez was unusually strong for a man in his 30s and it was possible for a man of his stature to throw the victim across the room.
SPD Detective Mary Kellisonwas able to generate text messages and phone call logs off both the victim’s phone and Hernandez’s phone.
“I analyzed Esteban’s Hernandez’ phone first,” Kellison said.
Tamara Richardson, who supervised Hernandez for two semesters while he was working towards his counseling degree, said she had met the victim and was under the impression they had a great relationship.
Richardson said she received a strange text message from Hernandez saying the victim had cheated on him again.
“He said he had destroyed some things in her house,” Richardson said.
Grace Helms, a Senior Criminalist at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, testified that in a sexual assault case she would scan for evidence of semen, which she found in this case.
The state and defense then presented closing arguments.
Garuccio went through all the physical evidence, including the text messages.
“I also ask you to look at the physical evidence,” Garuccio said.
In his closing argument, Adams said that people get on the stand and lie in court. He argued that her bruises weren’t advanced enough for the injuries she claimed to have.
“You guys will determine what the factors are,” Adams said. “ … Can we not have some reality here, can we not have some truth?”
Vincent then presented another closing argument, saying that Hernandez was a jealous boyfriend and tried manipulating her.
“I’m gonna ask you to find Mr. Hernandez guilty,” she said.
The jury found Hernandez guilty in the count of first-degree rape and sentenced him to five years. He was found not guilty of domestic abuse by strangulation. He was found guility of domestic abuse and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. He was also found guilty of malicious injury to property and ordered to pay $250.
Hernandez was remanded to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office to await sentencing on March 17.
