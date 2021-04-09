Aaron Leonard Cook, 39, of Cushing, was found guilty of lewd molestation and child sexual abuse by Payne County jurors Friday.
Cook was charged in 2017 and several jury trial dates have been scheduled for him since June 7, 2018.
A trial in July 2019 resulted in a hung jury, meaning they couldn't unanimously agree.
Another trial was scheduled in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was stricken and rescheduled for April 7 of this year.
Assistant District Attorneys Debra Vincent and Erica Garuccio represented the state.
Cook was represented by court-appointed attorney Sarah Kennedy.
The state called several witnesses including Brandi Watts and Holly Chandler, of the Saville Center for Child Advocacy who provided testimony about what the child had told them during a forensic interview.
The jury found Cook guilty and recommended a three-year sentence for the lewd molestation charge.
For the child sexual abuse charge they recommended 10 years.
Cook was placed into custody and Judge Stephen Kistler denied his motion to remain free on bond.
Cook is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. May 18.
