Jury finds man guilty of domestic violence

Payne County this week convicted a man that was charged with beating up his girlfriend in 2018.
Andrew Niles Rice was arrested on Sept. 15, 2018, and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery by attempted strangulation and domestic assault in the presence of minor children.
According to the affidavit, a 911 call came in at 6:55 a.m. on the morning of Sep. 15. A woman claimed she was being abused by her boyfriend in front of her children. In the 911 call, a woman is heard saying “somebody help me please. My boyfriend is abusing me right in front of my kids.”
Officer Greg Calloway and officer Bryan Luginbill from the Stillwater Police Department arrived on scene at 6:58 a.m. Rice was located and arrested around 7:18 a.m.
Det. Mary Kellison arrived on scene at 7:21 a.m. Kellison observed two little girls inside the apartment. Kellison photographed the crime scene, and she was informed by Lt. Royce Stephens that the victim had been transported to the Stillwater Medical Center.
According to the affidavit, the victim said Rice hit her in the head and jaw several times, grabbed her by the arms and eventually stabbed her in the right side of her buttox. Injuries observed by Kellison corroborated the victims statement, according to the affidavit.
Rice had a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14, 2019. They removed his charge of attempted strangulation and replaced it with the charge domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. At a later date, the court found sufficient evidence to support a probable cause that a crime was committed. Rice pleaded not guilty during his trial arraignment. Jury trial was set for Jan. 29 of this year.
During the trial, Kellison testified that the victim was “visibly upset, crying and breathing hard.” The detective was in the emergency room with the victim for at least an hour, where she talked to her about the incident and took pictures of the injuries. Kellison testified that the victim had injuries of a large lump above her right eye, puncture wound on right side of buttox, bruising on both sides of her neck, bruising on her jawline and bruising on a bicep.
The alleged victim then testified, and she told the court that she made the assault up, and that it never happened. On Oct. 21, the witness had recanted her statement to the Distric Attorney's office, and was told to go tell the arresting officer that she was changing her statement. The woman said she admitted to calling and leaving a voicemail with the officer but didn’t follow up.
Prosecutor Debra Vincent asked the woman why she would make up the assault, who replied, “Because I was mad and I knew he could get in trouble for that.” While on the stand, the woman repeatedly denied any form of domestic violence in their relationship. She said she received those injuries because she was intoxicated and stumbling around. She said she hit her head on a brick wall and that caused the lump on her head. She testified that the bruising on her neck was due to hickies several days earlier.
The defense moved for a direct verdict from the jury, and the jury received their instructions at 1:11 p.m. and heard the closing arguments. The jury found Rice guilty of count one on domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and guilty on count two of domestic assault in the presence of minor children. The jury recommended six years in the department of corrections for count one, and five years in the DOC for count 2, with a fine of $4,000.
Rice is remanded to the sheriff, and sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18, at 8:30 a.m.
