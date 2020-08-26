After several hours of deliberation, Payne County jurors find Pawnee man guilty of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Joseph Vazquez was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon in 2019, which holds a prison sentence of up to life in prison.
The jury could have also found Vazquez guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, which is up to 10 years in prison.
Judge Stephen Kistler began reading the jury instructions at 9 a.m. before closing statements were heard.
Assistant District Attorney Erica Garuccio opened up for the State of Oklahoma.
“The elements of this crime are straight forward,” Garuccio told the jury.
She alleged the defendant didn’t use self-defense, rather he felt disrespected by Barrera and chose to pull the trigger.
Garucio told the jury Barrera couldn’t become an aggressor by mouthing off to Vazquez and she didn’t have a weapon to begin with.
Garuccio told the jury that Vazquez didn’t face deadly force in order to use deadly force.
The defense Attorney Royce Hobbs gave the jury his closing statement. He opened up by telling the jury Barrera never showed up to testify.
“She didn’t show up. She appeared by words,”Hobbs said.
The victim’s testimony came from the preliminary hearing transcript since she was unable to be found.
Hobbs discussed with the jury the testimony Barrera gave about her position when she was shot.
He alleged she wasn’t in the position she said she was because both blood and tissue was found in the grassy area.
Hobbs argued a self-defense situation for Vazquez. Claiming Barrera charged at his client. With no other option the defendant opened fire he alleged.
Hobbs argued Barrera was the aggressor not his client, because she allegedly cursed at Vazquez.
He asked the jury to return a not guilty verdict.
The state had one last opportunity to do a closing argument.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent addressed the jury and the court.
She agreed with Hobbs that there were some discrepancies regarding the exact placement of the victim.
Barrera was accused of charging at the defendant before shots were fired. Vincent demonstrated what she thought the victim was doing based on her injuries.
She thought the victim may have been turned away from Vazquez by the injuries.
She also brings up how Vazquez said he only shot the victim once, but her injuries didn’t support that statement.
Vincent told the jury the State of Oklahoma is pursuing the charges against Vazquez, Barrera isn’t the one pursuing charges.
Vincent asked the jury to consider starting at 10 years for Vazquez if he is found guilty, because the punishment starts at zero years on both charges.
The closing statements ended and the jury was dismissed for deliberation at 10:30 a.m.
The jury returned with their guilty verdict around 3:20 p.m.
The jury found Vazquez guilty and gave the punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
He was remanded to the sheriff’s office until sentencing and will appear for sentencing Oct. 6.
