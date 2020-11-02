A Payne County jury found Earl Oswalt Jr., guilty of manslaughter in the first degree, which carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Oswalt faced the last day of his week-long trial Monday. After finding Oswalt guilty, the jury recommended a life sentence. Official sentencing will be in December.
Oswalt was represented by Jarrod Stevenson and the State of Oklahoma was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Debra Vincent and Kevin Etherington.
The state rested Monday, so the defense called their one and only witness – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Agent Mike Dean, who conducted the initial interview with both Oswalt and his fiance Billie Barzee.
Barzee was interviewed first and that was when she allegedly told Dean the story of what she knew about the death of Chelsey Chaffin.
The defense alleged that Dean made promises to Oswalt in exchange for him changing his story.
Dean told Oswalt that Barzee was being charged too, which was not true.
“So you lied,” Stevenson asked Dean.
“Yes sir,” Dean replied.
Etherington briefly cross examined Dean. He asked Dean if the investigation was in a different position than it was when presented to the jury.
Dean said it was.
Oswalt was given the opportunity to testify in court but he chose not to.
Vincent presented the first closing argument from the state to the jury. She told the jury in criminal cases usually a body and or medical examiner's report is available.
“Obviously we don’t have that in this case,” Vincent said.
She told the jury they know Chaffin is dead because her mother hasn’t heard from her in close to 18 months.
Vincent said a woman without a vehicle just “doesn’t disappear.”
She remarked on the damages at Oswalt’s residence and his injuries, including the scratch marks to his chest.
She alleged that Chaffin had to be on the ground and Oswalt on top of her for those injuries to Oswalt to be present, due to the height difference.
Vincent brought up the fact that Barzee said Chaffin was naked.
“She also described Chelsey as being naked, completely naked,” Vincent told the jury.
Ultimately, the jury had to determine the credibility of Barzee, and Stevenson brought her credibility into question during his closing argument.
He told the jury the reality of this case is that everyone lied, including his client.
Stevenson told the jury he’d be a fool to deny his client lying.
He again brought up the “promises” made to his client.
Stevenson told the jury that Oswalt was in an intimate relationship with Chaffin, so why would he kill her.
He told the jury that Barzee was being replaced by Chaffin.
“She’s replaced, she’s old news,” Stevenson told the jury.
Stevenson brought into question the evidence of strangulation, which relied on Barzee’s testimony, and she was too far away from the body. Stevenson brought up Chaffin’s wet clothes being found and her purse being hidden in Barzee’s hope chest.
He told the jury for someone who went through the trouble of disposing of a body, how could he forget the purse. He alleged that was Barzee’s doing.
He told the jury Barzee was an accomplice and questioned why the state didn’t charge her and Oswalt with unauthorized removal of a dead body.
Etherington presented the final argument for the state.
He told the jury they would have to determine if Barzee was an accomplice and it all boiled down to criminal intent. He said Barzee was afraid and didn’t act in criminal intent. He also told them if Barzee had committed a crime she would also have been charged.
Etherington alleged the blood in the hallway provided enough evidence that something “violent” and “horrific” happened in the hallway. He asked the jury to find Oswalt guilty.
The jury began deliberating at 3:28 p.m. and finished deliberating a little after 5 p.m.
The second stage of the trial was when the state introduced Oswalt’s prior felony convictions. He was charged with rape in Bryan County, Oklahoma, and two charges of sexual abuse of a child in Grayson County Texas.
Etherington asked the jury to sentence Oswalt to life in prison.
Stevenson asked for the minimum charge of 20 years, and said Oswalt would serve 17 of those 20 years before he would be eligible for parole.
The jury began deliberating the second stage at 5:35 p.m.
Less than 10 minutes later, the jury delivered a recommendation of life in prison. He won’t be eligible for 38 years and three months.
Stevenson asked to have the jury polled for both verdicts.
Oswalt was remanded to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
Stevenson declined comment at this time.
Oswalt will appear for sentencing Dec. 1.
