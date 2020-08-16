In the mid-1920s a project to promote friendship between American and Japanese children was undertaken in this country.
The project was to send Friendship Dolls as sort of messengers of peace from children in this country to children in Japan. Children across the country raised enough money to buy more than 12,000 dolls which were sent to Japan. The dolls called “Blue-eyed Dolls” by Japanese children were greatly appreciated by the recipients in Japan and a reciprocal act of friendship took place when Japanese dolls called “Miss Miyagi Friendship Dolls” were sent to children in America.
Most, but not all, of the dolls in both countries are gone, but one Miss Miyagi doll was purchased at an auction in Larned, Kansas in 1982. The purchaser was a woman named Margaret Corbet who had spent some time in Japan shortly after the end of WW II and as the owner of an antique shop she was always on the lookout for items from Japan as a result of her time there. She knew nothing about the doll but through research at the local library learned that it was a “Friendship Doll.”
In trying to determine if the name “Miyagi” was significant she learned that Miyagi was the name of a prefecture in northern Japan. Ms. Cobert decided to visit Miyagi Prefecture, as well as with Miss Miyagi for the first time in 76 years. Both Ms. Corbet and her treasured friendship doll were welcomed to the prefecture by the governor of Miyagi Prefecture. Ms. Corbet and Miss Miyagi visited the Prefectural Government offices and several elementary to share the story of the Friendship Dolls. Many in both Japan and the U>S. had been lost, but eight were found in Miyagi Prefecture. Sadly, some of those may have been lost during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami which hit Miyagi Prefecture very hard.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
