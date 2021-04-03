Many reach a point in our lives where we tend to spend more time reflecting on the past than planning for or thinking about the future.
Hopefully most have many fond memories that come to mind from time to time – events in your life or in the lives of members of your family.
Many, no doubt, are pretty significant events, but some may be less significant things that just brightened your day – acts of kindness. Some may be those sort of serendipity moments where the right person crossed your path at the right moment and did something special for you while others are planned volunteer group activities.
There are many kind people around the world, but when my mind sort of wonders, I often end up thinking about my wife Kayo’s home country, Japan. In Japan those serendipity moments may be more likely to happen than planned group volunteer activities.
Several come to mind, but I’ll mention only a couple, one of which sort of involves two acts of kindness. Some years Kayo and I spent a few weeks in Japan and during that time we met the father of a girl who had spent time in Stillwater.
While here she came to our home from time to time and when we were there here father gave us a very nice set of Emperor and Empress dolls as his way of saying thank you.
At the end of our time there we were at the Kansai International Airport in Osaka for our flight home. To make sure the dolls were not damaged we were carrying them is a well wrapped, taped and tied box.
When we got to the security checkpoint, one of the security people told us we would have to open the box and remove a small sword which was part of the emperor doll’s uniform. As we were preparing to do so, another security person, a young woman said to Kayo “I know you, your name is Kayo Jones and you helped me once in Oklahoma City and now I’m going to return the favor, you’re good to go.”
Neither Kayo nor I remember her, but her act of kindness at that moment was certainly appreciated. On another occasion Kayo and I were in the train station city of Odawara at an automated ticket board looking at a map to determine the price of tickets to the mountain resort town of Gora.
As we were looking, a young woman asked if we needed help and quickly determined the cost of the tickets. After we put money in the machine and got our tickets she offered to show us the platform from where our train would leave. Then she said we would change trains about halfway to Gora and it was a quick change from one train to the other so she would ride with us about half an hour until we changed trains to make sure we got on the next train. We tried to pay for her ticket and offered to buy her dinner but she would accept nothing.
These kinds of acts of kindness are more common than organized volunteer projects in Japan. But we, like other seniors in Stillwater, recently enjoyed an act of kindness from OSU students through a well-organized volunteer project, the Into the Streets Project.
Five young women and one young man came to our house a few weeks ago and did a great cleanup job as they totally filled my pickup with bags of leaves and decaying landscaping timbers. But it was more than just the work, they totally brightened our day with their cheerful and outgoing warmth and laughter as they talked to one another and to Kayo and I.
Thank you Becca Seata, Mena Suddock, Wylie Dyer, Haley Juen, Hannah Lewis and Logan Wrede for brightening our day. In closing, I hope you have a wonderful Easter tomorrow.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.