The Stillwater Sister Cities program is affiliated with a national organization in Washington D.C. called Sister Cities International.
SCI serves as an umbrella organization and provides information, assistance and a good means of networking with other sister cities programs. SCI traces its origin back to 1956 when President Eisenhower saw a need to create international relationships at the local level to build bridges of friendship and to learn about the culture and customs of people in other countries.
Today cities in the U.S. have sister cities relationships with cities in more than 150 countries but through the years the U.S. has had the largest and oldest sister cities affiliations with cities in Japan. Recently a committee called the Japan Committee was established at SCI to provide a more uniform and focused approach for sister cities programs whose primary interest is Japan.
Activities will be focused on Japan and interactions and networking will be geared toward other U.S. cities with sister cities in Japan.
With the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki less than a month away, the Japan Committee’s first project is the “U.S. – Japan Sister Cities Bell Ringing: 75 Years of Peace Since Hiroshima and Nagasaki”. The purpose of the project is to ask people in cities in the U.S. and in Japan which have sister cities to ring bells at two very specific times.
Listen up! The first bell ringing is on Wednesday, August 5 at 6:15 PM which corresponds to 8:15 AM, August 6 in Hiroshima – the time the bomb exploded over Hiroshima. The second bell ringing is on Saturday, August 8 at 9:02 PM which corresponds to 11:02 AM, August 9 in Nagasaki – the time the second bomb exploded over Nagasaki. Take part in this special moment by taking a video of what you hear and posting it to social media. Be sure to use the hashtag #USJapanBells and tag the City of Stillwater. We look forward to you joining us to celebrate 75 years of peace between the U.S. and Japan.
