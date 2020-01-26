A number of years ago my wife Kayo and I and three sons spent the summer in Japan. Fairly early during our stay with Kayo’s parents, I went into downtown Kyoto to get some film developed.
Not far from the camera shop which I visited very often, not just for film but to drool over the beautiful cameras, was a McDonald’s restaurant.
Thinking our boys might like some French fries, I picked some up for them. When I got back to Kayo’s parent’s home, Kayo’s sister-in-law asked where I got the French fries.
It’s very common practice in Japan for one of the sons to continue to live in his parent’s home with his wife and children to care for the parents in their old age which explains the presence of the sister-in-law’s, Hatsuko. When I said I got them at McDonald’s she looked puzzled and said she was not familiar with that restaurant.
A couple weeks later Kayo and I and her brother Tasaburo and Hatsuko were in the downtown area. When we passed the McDonald’s restaurant I said that was where I got the French fries and I have never forgotten Hatsuko’s response – “ah Ma ku do naru do’s”. It’s the Japanese pronunciation of a loan word or a borrowed word, in this case a borrowed English word.
Through the centuries the Japanese have many borrowed words from foreign countries. In the 1600s the Japanese language borrowed words primarily from the Portuguese, Dutch and German, primarily from the field of medicine where there was no Japanese language equivalent.
Around the same time they borrowed words from the French and Italian related to art, music and foods such as coffee (kohi) and beer (biru). The number of borrowed words from English grew rapidly after WW II. A few are white shirt (waishatsu), smart (sumaato), ice cream (aisukuriimu) and chewing gum (gamu). Then there are some that were actually made in Japan such as sarariiman (salary man) referring to someone whose income is salary based, or naitta (night) followed by er means a baseball game played at night. Also there are combination of words.
The borrowed word pepa tesuto with a direct translation meaning paper test but in English we say a written test. I think I’ll bring this to a close and go to Ma ku do naru do’s for kohi.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
