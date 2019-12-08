When I was a boy growing up in Perkins I fished quite a bit in the Cimarron River, catching mostly catfish and carp. I took the catfish home for a nice catfish dinner, but never kept the carp.
There was a sort of tough-in-cheek receipt for cooking carp which went as follows. After cleaning, put the carp on a wooden shingle and when cooked, throw the carp away and eat the shingle. Carp are not held in very high regard in much of the U.S., however in Japan it’s a much different situation. Carp are a symbol of valor, tenacity, strength and endurance as they swim upstream to their annual spanning grounds and are viewed very favorably in many fables, folklore and myths. On Children’s Day, which is May 5, families with boys attach a windsock for each son to a long upright pole somewhat like a flagpole.
The windsocks are made of cloth, plastic or paper and shaped like a carp which appear to be swimming upstream showing their strength and endurance. There are a number of legends and folklore in Japan about carp and the following are a couple that come to mind. The first is about a young man that aspired to become a well-known painter so he decided to study under a great painter.
He spent long hours practicing but with minimal success. Although he worked hard he lacked natural artistic skills. Months of practice turned into years and still there was limited success and finally the great painter suggested he might want to pursue something else. Downhearted and distraught, the young man gathered up his supplies and left on a cold winter day. He walked about aimlessly for a long while and eventually sat down to rest near a small stream to ponder his future. As he sat wondering where to turn, he heard water splashing along the edge of the stream and as he turned to see what it was, he saw a carp jumping out of the water trying to get to a piece of bread someone had dropped on ice along the edge of the stream.
He watched the carp as it struggled for more than an hour before it was finally successful in getting the small piece of bread and swimming away. He was so impressed by its tenacity that he went back to the great painter telling him that he had learned a lesson about tenacity and persistence and asked to be allowed to return and put that lesson into practice in his own life.
The great painter agreed and the young man eventually became a painter of some renown because of a lesson he learned from a carp. The second relates to our sister city, Kameoka. A short distance from where Kayo and I lived during our time in Kameoka with the former OSU-K program is a small Shinto shrine called Oi Shrine along the Hozu River. At the shrine is a rectangular stone about, three by five feet in size, on which the image of two carp has been cut. The legend says that several centuries ago a man was trying to follow the river upstream to a fertile valley he had heard about. He was having a difficult time getting upstream moving against the swift current as the river flowed through the narrow steep-walled gorge. Eventually a large carp swam up and offered to carry the man up the river on its back. The carp dropped him off at the site of present-day Oi Shrine. While the kind of carp I used to catch in the Cimarron River were certainly not prized fish, beautiful Koi, brought about by selective breeding of carp over a long period of time in Niigata Prefecture, are prized and appreciated around the world.
