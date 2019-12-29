We’ve just celebrated Christmas, our most significant and popular holiday. However, our friends in Kameoka are just about to begin their celebration of their most important holiday, New Years. Actually, the News Year's holidays generally last from Dec. 29 through Jan. 3 and most businesses and government offices are closed during those days.
Because people behave differently and view aspects of culture and customs somewhat differently, people across Japan celebrate somewhat differently, but there are seven traditions associated with New Years that are a part of almost everyone’s celebration. The first tradition, at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, Buddhist temples throughout Japan ring their bonsho (temple bells) exactly 108 times, an event known as joya no kane. In the Buddhist religion this number represents the number of human desires that lead to pain and suffering. Joya no kane is a ritual which is meant to rid people of these negative emotions from the past year.
The second tradition is to enjoy a bowl of year-end noodles or year-end soba called toshikosho. It’s a simple meal usually, but not always, enjoyed at home with family. There’s no strict recipe for toshikoshi, therefore one can add a few ingredients to satisfy their individual tastes.
The third tradition is the New Year’s Day meal called O-sechi ryori. For centuries women spent days preparing the food, however, today premade o-sechi meals can be purchased in restaurants or department stores. An o-seshi meal usually consists of 8 to 10 items in a lacquer box much like an obento lunch box, plus a special soup called zoni. Each of the items is intended to invite good luck, prosperity and good health for the coming year.
The fourth tradition is to enjoy a sort of Japanese treat called mocha sometime during the afternoon. In times past, making mocha during the afternoon was a New Year’s tradition by pounding rice into small chewy rice balls but the process is very time consuming, so most mocha is purchased in stores these days.
The next tradition is the New Year’s greeting cards called nenga which look much like a personalized post card. Many will start addressing and signing their nenga a few days before New Year’s Day but some will spend some time during the afternoon preparing their cards for mailing. It’s estimated that, on average, every family in Japan will receive more than 50 nenga this year and that number is down from previous years because some are sending cards electronically.
Sometime during the New Year’s holidays most people with visit their family’s temple or shrine which is the next tradition, called hastumode. The time of the visit is usually near midnight on New Year’s Eve or early on New Year’s Day. The people go to pray, to make wishes, or to express gratitude for positive events during the past year.
And the last tradition practiced by many is hastuhinod, or seeing the first sunrise of the new year. People go to mountain or hill tops, lake shores or beaches or elsewhere to see the first sunrise and to pray for good fortune and happiness in the coming year. In closing, the Sister Cities Council wishes the same for you in 2020.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
