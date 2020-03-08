My wife Kayo and I recently took a quick trip to Houston in late February. The primary purpose of the trip was to attend a reception at the residence of the Consul General of Japan to celebrate the birthday of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan. The vast majority of the approximately 150 in attendance were from Texas.
In fact, as far as I know, only Kayo and I and Rochelle Breem from the Department of Global Studies and Partnerships at OSU represented Oklahoma. Rochelle is a former employee of the Consulate of Japan in Houston so she no doubt enjoyed seeing some former colleagues. It was a very nice reception which provided us an opportunity to spend an evening at the residence of Consul General and Mrs. Fukushima and to renew acquaintances with the Consul General and a couple members of his staff.
Everyone in attendance had some connection with Japan, such as sister cities relationships, Japan-American Societies in cities like Houston, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth and some are, or have been, associated with JET (Japan Exchange and Teaching) sponsored by a ministry of the Japanese Government.
And with 170 Japanese companies having plants, or at least offices, in Houston, some were at the reception to represent their company. The Consul-General had made arrangements to have three organizations set up displays related to Japan.
The first was about ongoing efforts to construct a high-speed rail system between Dallas and Houston and as one who has the highest regard for the Japanese railway system and one who rode the bullet train from Kyoto to Tokyo 10 days after the system went into service in October 1964, I thoroughly enjoyed their display.
The second was a display by the Space Agency of Japan showing their space efforts and as a former aerospace engineer on the Apollo-Saturn program, I also enjoyed their display.
The third was a display promoting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and having attended the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, I enjoyed that display as well so from my perspective, the Consul-General did well in his selection of displays. It was a nice evening with good displays, good conversations and good food and we were honored to have been invited.
But, if we drive 500 miles to Houston we want to do a little more that attend the reception and with 170 Japanese companies represented in Houston one knows there are going to be nice Japanese restaurants and stores as well.
We visited several stores but our favorite was the Seiwa Market. They had a nice selection of Japanese foods, but what really got out attention was the wagyu beef, often called Kobe beef in Japan. We brought some home and have already tried it and it’s excellent.
On the return trip we stopped at the Czech Bakery in West, Texas just north of Waco and at the Bedre Chocolate Factory near Davis, so all things considered, it was a nice trip.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.