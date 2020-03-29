As you read this, it’s early in the cherry blossom time in Japan, a time when hundreds of thousands of people would normally engaged in hanami or cherry blossom viewing.
But many won’t be doing that this year because of the coronavirus. Nonetheless, the cherry trees are in bloom throughout Japan and the following are a few of the places throngs of people would normally go to view them. Some of the sites are favorite hanami sites for different, the town of Kawazu being one such place. Kawazu is located near the southeast end of Izu Peninsula which extends out into the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo where relatively warm Pacific current provide mild winters and early springs, therefore the cherry trees in Kawazu are among the first in Japan to bloom. Another popular viewing site for a particular reason is near the city of Gifu.
There in a valley is a stately old cherry tree known called “Usuzumi Zakura.” The tree which has been designated as a national treasure, is said to have been planted over 1,000 years ago by Japan’s emperor at that time. Most of its rather frail branches are supported by long poles to try to prevent them from breaking. Usuzumi zakura means “pale gray cherry blossom.”
When the blossoms first open they are they are the typical pink, then turn white and just before they fall they turn grey, perhaps because of the age of the tree. Quite often hanami is a festive time, however most who go to see the blossoms on the branches of this tree are more quiet and almost respectful of what some call “The Grand Old Lady” who looks good for her age. Yet another popular viewing site and a site where the blossoms from hundreds of cherry trees are almost secondary is Arakurayama Sengen-koen near the base of Mt Fuji. There, near the edge of the cherry trees is a five-story pagoda. A photo of the cherry blossoms with the beautiful pagoda and snow-capped Mt Fuji forming a backdrop is truly spectacular and a photo which appears on many tourist brochures. But, there’s another hanami site with a trio of stand-alone sites which can be in one photo. In Aomori Prefecture, the northern-most prefecture on the main island of Honshu, is the city of Hirosaki with the same name as the old castle in the center of the city.
Hirosaki Castle which was completed in 1611 is one of a very few original castles in Japan. Surrounding the castle are three levels of moats, the outer moat, the middle moat and the inner moat and in the area between the moats are several varieties of some 2,600 cherry trees.
Aomori Prefecture is a major producer of apples and the trees are pruned annually to increase the production and quality of the apples and the cherry trees are pruned in the same way to increase the vitality of the blossoms.
Cherry blossoms normally have three or four floral buds but those around Hirosaki Castle usually have five to seven making the trees look especially pretty.
Spanning the middle moat is a vermillion colored arched bridge called the Takaoka Bridge. Photos with the cherry blossoms, the bridge and the castle, especially when taken from a boat in the moat is very nice.
There are great places throughout Japan to view the cherry blossoms, but perhaps the most popular is at Mount Yoshino which is in Yoshino-Kumano National Park in Nara Prefecture.
The mountain is covered with around 30,000 cherry trees of several different varieties which bloom at different, in part because of the different varieties and in part because of the change in altitude going up the mountain.
There are hiking trails, picnic areas and viewing points in addition to historic temples and shrines and beautiful mountain scenery even without the cherry blossoms.
One could spend most of their adult life visiting four or five hanami sites across Japan each spring and at the end of a long life of enjoying hanami, there would still be sites yet to be visited.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
