Generations of American kids grew up drawing straws or matchsticks, choosing a number or flipping coins to determine who was “in” or “out” when playing games or for other selection processes.
All of these require that the kids, or sometimes adults, have straws, sticks, coins or whatever to make the selection. However, in recent years a selection process or game called “rock, scissors, paper” which requires nothing except the participant’s hands to determine who is “in” or “out” has become popular in this country.
In the game, a clinched fist represents a rock, two extended fingers forming a V represent scissors and an open hand represents paper. When playing, the rock will break the scissors, the scissors will cut the paper and the paper will wrap the rock, therefore if, for example, one player shows a clinched fist and the other shows two extended fingers, the clinched fist wins – rock over scissors.
Children in Japan have played the game for well over two centuries and when playing the game which is called Janken in Japan, they call out jan ken pon which sort of sets the rhythm of the game. While the game is generally played with two people, it can be played with a larger group of people as I saw recently.
In late January, the Sister Cities Council hosted a sukiyaki dinner for a delegation from Kameoka including Mayor Katsuragawa. As always, the delegation had brought with them a number of small gifts for people they met with during their time here.
They took the small gifts to the dinner intending to give one to each person present, however there were significantly more people present than they anticipated, so their solution was to play a variation of Janken.
One person is designated as the leader, in this case it was Mayor Katsuragawa. As he called out jan ken pon, he and all the guest showed their hand to be either a rock, scissors or paper.
Everyone whose hand was the same as the mayor’s hand remained standing. Everyone else was out of the game and took a seat. After about three rounds, the number of people still standing was about equal to the number of small gifts so the game ended.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
