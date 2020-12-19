A few day ago Kayo and I received a catalogue from a longtime friend in Japan titled “Japan Traditional kogei Exhibition.”
It’s a catalogue showing the work of Japan’s most gifted and respected present-day artists and craftsmen. “Koegi” in the title of the catalogue is a Japanese word, not well defined, but has a long-standing meaning which embodies the long-rooted culture of exceptional craftsmanship.
Japan is well known for its long traditions of high-quality craftsmanship and that tradition still thrives today. However, through the centuries there has been evolution in almost every craft. Traditional crafts are not just copies of previous works following long-standing traditional styles.
Tradition is the basis of the different crafts and it’s the duty of each generation to further develop and refine the work of previous generations to create new work suitable and appreciated by each generation.
The works shown in the catalogue are that of present-day craftsmen which appeal to the present generation and as you read this article, the works shown in the catalogue are on exhibition throughout December in the Shimane Art Museum in the city of Matsue in Shimane Prefecture in the far southwest area of the main island of Honshu. The works are from seven categories – pottery, dyeing and weaving, lacquerware, metalwork, wood and bamboo work, dolls, and general crafts including glasswork and leatherwork.
Each piece shown in the catalogue is exquisite and is the work of a true master craftsman, but one in particular is very, very special because it’s the work of the person who sent us the catalogue. His name is Hideki Nishijima and he lives in Stillwater’s sister city of Kameoka. Hideki is truly a gifted potter and is certainly worthy of having his work on display at this year’s exhibition.
But this is certainly not the first recognition for the quality of his work. A number of years ago he was invited to display his work at the Mitsukoshi Department in Tokyo, one of Japan’s most famous department stores. During the time his work was on display a member of Japan’s Imperial family visited his showing and purchased a few pieces of his pottery. We offer our warmest congratulations to Hideki for this very special recognition. In closing each member of Stillwater’s Sister Cities Council wishes you and yours a very Merry Christmas.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
