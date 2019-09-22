I suppose every country has superstitions and Japan is certainly no exception. Like our own superstitions, we associate some with children, but some are taken pretty seriously. People in many western countries including our own consider the number 13 to be unlucky and treat it serious enough to have no room 13 or a 13th floor in some taller buildings. And, how about the day I’m writing this, Friday the 13th?
Most countries in Asia don’t consider 13 to be an unlucky number but some, including Japan, consider the number four to be unlucky because, when spoken, it sounds much like the word for death and when written using kanji characters, it looks much like the kanji characters for death. Because of this, it’s almost impossible to buy things, such as china, with place settings for four and gifts with sets of four are never presented. When gifts such as tea sets are given there are always five place settings. Also, nine is considered an unlucky number because it sounds similar to the word for pain.
We have a superstition about stepping on a crack on a sidewalk and Japan has a similar superstition about stepping on the cloth border on the tatami mats on the floor in a traditional Japanese style room, thinking it brings bad luck.
Also, some tatami mat borders have family emblems engraved in them, and stepping on the border is said to be like “stepping on your ancestor’
s head”. Another superstition is to avoid sleeping with your head to the north. This is because at funerals, bodies are positioned so that the head is facing north. This may not be adhered to so much to today as it used to be, but many are still attentive to the direction their head will face when sleeping.
Several years ago we hosted an OSU female student and she asked to sleep on the tatami mats in our Japanese room so my wife, Kayo, laid out her bedding with the head to the north. The girl changed the bedding so that her head was to the west.
There’s even a superstition about the bellybutton. The origin is unknown but it goes like this. It’s believed that Raijin, the god of thunder, lighting and storms might eat the bellybutton of children during thunderstorms if they are not covered. Even today, some parents tell their children to cover their tummy during a storm, just in case.
One final thing which may be more of a faux pas than a superstition and it’s something quite a few westerners do. At funerals in Japan, a cup of rice called maruka meshi is placed beside the body with two chopsticks stuck vertically in the rice. The rice is considered to be for the deceased and when one sticks their chopsticks vertically in a bowl of rice it suggests a funeral ritual.
If you have a Japanese-style meal with someone from Japan and stick your chopsticks upright in your bowl of rice, the Japanese person will very likely remove them and lay them horizontally on or beside the rice bowl.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
